Bulldogs rushing and aerial attacks sink Lakers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

TURTLE LAKE — The 2023 version of the Boyceville Bulldog football team looks as dominate as any team in the area. Heading into their Friday, September 8 Dunn-St. Croix matchup against Turtle Lake they boosted a 3-0 record and had outscored their opponents 121-19.

That pattern held course as the Bulldogs scored on six of eight offensive possessions, including the final five times they touched the ball, en route to a 44-6 victory.

“Defensively, I thought we played the best that we could until the last minute and a half of the quarter when we gave up a TD,” commented Boyceville head coach Michael Roemhild.

While the 90 seconds leading into halftime caused concern for the coach, the remainder of the game the Bulldog defense was as strong as it’s been all year. The 73 yards on the Laker drive accounted for half their output on the evening.

On the other nine drives of the game, Turtle Lake managed only 73 yards and the Bulldogs outgained them by 240 yards including by 239-yard advantage on the ground.

The Bulldogs held Turtle Lake to a three-and-out on the first possession and took over after a punt to their own 43 yard line. It only took the Bulldogs four plays to find pay dirt.

Carson Roemhild found Caden Wold open on the second play for 29-yard reception and a first down on the Lakers’ 27 yard line. Two plays later Roemhild and Wold connected again, this one for 16-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead with 5:21 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Bulldog offense went dormant for the next quarter; however, their defense and special teams were as sharp as ever. They held the Lakers to a single first down over the next two possessions.

The punt team recovered a muffed punt by Turtle Lake on the Lakers 35 yard line to jump start the Bulldog offense

Six plays later Nick Olson took it across the goal line from three yards out for the 12-0 lead with 2:06 remaining in the half. The touchdown was set up by a 20-yard reception by Wold to get the Bulldogs inside the five yard line.

The touchdown by Turtle Lake right before half cut the Bulldog lead in half to 12-6.

The Bulldogs didn’t look back in the second half. The first series of the half saw Boyceville drive 55 yards on ten plays for the score. Roemhild connected on a pass with Landyn Leslie from eight yards out on fourth down to take a 20-6 lead after the 2-point PAT.

After the Bulldog defense forced a punt, Boyceville wasted little time scoring. Zach Hellendrung had carries of 10 yards and 44 yards, the second for a touchdown, to blow open the game and put the Bulldogs up 28-6.

The Bulldogs next possession began with them deep in their own territory at the 14 yard line and again featured their rushing attack. Backs Hellendrung and Braden Roemhild carried the ball nine consecutive times taking them to the Laker’s 22 yard line.

The lone pass play on the drive was the final, Carson Roemhild found an open Wold in the end zone from 25 yards out. The touchdown and 2-point PAT extended the Bulldog advantage to 36-6.

Three plays later Carson Roemhild picked off a pass by Laker quarterback Walker Korish to put his team deep into Turtle Lake territory.

The next play, Hellendrung took the handoff and went 25 yards for the score. Hellendrung’s 2-point rush capped the scoring and gave the Bulldogs the 44-6 victory.

“I thought Zach Hellendrung had about the best second half you could have as a running back,” commented coach Roemhild on his sophomore back. “Braden, Landyn, and Nick had some great blocks and Zach ran with an attitude.”

Hellendrung paced the rushing attack with 129 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. Olson was close behind with 92 yards and Braden Roemhild finished with 70 yards.

Through the air, Carson Roemhild was 8-14 for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Wold was his favorite target on the night with six catches for 90 yards and two scores.

“We had to play four quarters tonight and I was really impressed with how we came out and played in the second half,” indicated coach Roemhild. He continued, “The guys get to rest up and start thinking about Elmwood/Plum City who we play for our Saturday Homecoming game.”

The Wolves are (1-1, 2-2) on the season and are coming off a 44-8 win against Cadott. The Bulldog’s homecoming game is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 at 1:00 p.m.