Bulldog cross country teams run in two invites

Boyceville’s cross country teams hit the ground running following the Labor Day holiday as they competed in a pair of invitational in a three-day span.

Running at the Somerset Invitational Thursday, September 7, both the boys’ (116) and girls’ (117) squads placed fifth.

Two days later, the Bulldogs ran in the Knudtson Invitational in Fall Creek where they performed well and returned home with a lot of hardware in tow.

The Bulldogs competed Tuesday in Rice Lake and will host their annual invitational this Saturday morning. Boyceville will then compete in Cadott next Tuesday, September 19.

Somerset Invite

Boyceville boys and girls both finished fifth in Somerset last Thursday.

Junior Michael Montgomery topped the Boyceville boys’ with a 13th-place showing in 20:55.6. Sophomore Isaac Williams ran a 21:20.4 to take 17th, freshman Nicholas Keely took 21st in 22:04.9, juniors Dominic Anderson and Aidan Madison along with sophomore Forest Bettendorf were 43rd, 45th and 46th, respectively, with times of 23:50.3, 23:53. 2 and 23:55.9, sophomore Victor Pattermann ran a 25:45.6 to take 55th and freshman Jace Traxler took 61st with a 27:37.4.

For the Boyceville girls, sophomore Ashlynn Maska led the way with a 12th-place showing in 22:36.4. Senior Jaden Stevens was 20th in 23:22.0, freshman Sydney Larson took 33rd in 24:53.6, sophomore Halle Tonn finished in 24:59.4 to place 35th, freshman Ellie Engeman was 37th in 25:05.7 and freshman Layla Score crossed in 27:36.7 to finish 53rd.

Amery won the girls title while Prescott was the boys’ champion.

Fall Creek Invite

The Boyceville Cross Country teams took home a lot of hardware from the Knudtson Invitational held Saturday, September 9 at Fall Creek High School.

The Bulldog girls’ team tied Durand-Arkansaw for third place overall with a score of 81 points. The boys scored a 119 to finish sixth.

Boyceville’s girls had three top ten finishers led by sophomore Ashlynn Maska who placed fifth in 22:56.6, senior Jaden Stevens took eighth in 23:35.3 and freshman Ellie Engeman ninth with a run of 23:36.2. Hallie Tonn, a sophomore, ran a 26:05.9 to place 34th, freshman Sydney Larson took 35th in 26:14.6 and another freshman Layla Score ran a 28:21.9 to place 47th.

Junior Michael Montgomery led the Boyceville boys placing 14th in 20:15.76 to earn a medal with top 15 medaling. Sophomore Isaac Williams placed 22nd in 21:3500, freshman Nicholas Keely ran a 22:56.6 for 33rd, sophomore Forest Bettendorf took 43rd in 24:13.8 and junior Dominic Anderson scored 46th in 24:40.6.

Eau Claire Regis won the girls’ title with 48 points and Altoona prevailed on the boys’ side with a score of 28.

Boyceville middle school boys were led by a dominating performance by Clayton Score (13:27.6) who won the race by a 12 second margin. Riley Naughton placed tenth to give the boys’ team a second-place finish overall.

The middle school girls won the invitational by 18 points. The team was led by Brielle Jeske (14:41.2) in 3rd place, Brooklyn Talmage (15:09.6) finished in 4th place, Blake Jeske (15:33.8) took sixth, and Katie Maska 15:57.6) was 9th.