Boyceville school district has 8 new teachers this year

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — Eight new teachers have started the school year in the Boyceville school district.

The Tribune Press Reporter sent out questionnaires, and here are the profiles of the new teachers.

Bialik

Jennifer Bialik is a speech language pathologist for fourth grade through twelfth grade in Boyceville.

She lives in Boyceville with her husband, Jacob Peterson, who teaches elementary physical education in Boyceville.

Bialik is originally from Gladstone, Michigan, and graduated from Gladstone High School in 2010.

She graduated from UW- La Crosse in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and from UW-Eau Claire in 2018 with a Master of Science in Speech Language Pathology.

Prior to accepting the position in Boyceville, Bialik taught in the Menomonie school district from 2018 to 2022 and worked in private practice, Points of Stillness, during the 2022-2023 school year.

Bialik’s position is shared with the Glenwood City school district, and she will be working three days each week in Boyceville and two days each week in Glenwood City.

Bird

Bethany Bird will be teaching fourth grade at Tiffany Creek Elementary. She will be responsible for all fourth grade English Language Arts and Science instruction.

Bird grew up on Rainbow Valley Dairy Farm in Almena. Her dad, Glen, is a recently-retired dairy farmer, and her brothers have taken over the family farm. Her mother is a retired elementary teacher.

She graduated from Barron High School in 2007 and graduated from UW-La Crosse in 2011 with a major in Middle Childhood-Early Adolescence Education and a minor in Social Studies.

Bird began her teaching career in the Luck school district where she taught first grade for four years. After she met her husband, Justin Bird (a 2008 graduate of Boyceville High School), she moved to Boyceville and took a teaching position at the School District of Spring Valley where she taught second grade and coached middle school sports for the past eight years.

As for why Bird chose to teach in Boyceville, she said, “The Boyceville Community School District places great emphasis on partnership with family and community, and I have a strong desire to make a greater impact on the students and families in the very community that I live in. My husband, Justin, and I have a daughter Aria who is starting 4K at Boyceville this fall, Opal who is 2, and one more baby on the way this October! In my free time I enjoy hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, playing a variety of sports, and going on family road trips (and YES you better bet that I will squeeze in a couple weekend crossbow hunts out in the woods before the baby arrives in October!). I had a ton of fun this summer preparing a great learning space for the future 4th graders at Tiffany Creek and I can’t wait to meet more families in the coming months. Go Bulldogs!”

Cipriano

Ron Cipriano is teaching fifth and sixth grade special education at Boyceville.

He lives in Spring Valley with his wife and five children.

Cipriano was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Detroit Catholic High School in 1987.

He graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1993 with a degree in English/Journalism.

Prior to the Boyceville school district, Cipriano worked in Glenwood City from 2014 to 2018 and in the Spring Valley school district from 2018 to 2023.

“I had worked in Boyceville as an aide from 2010 to 2014 and had really enjoyed working in this district. The opportunity to come back and teach came up, and I took advantage if it,” he said.

Huevos

John Nickole Huevos is teaching English 10, Creative Writing and Genre Fiction in Boyceville.

He currently resides in Eau Claire. His hometown is the Island of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, where his mother and sister still reside.

He graduated from Marianas High School in 2017 and graduated from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and Musical Theater.

Prior to this, Huevos taught at Marianas High School (English support) and was a long-term substitute teacher at Lake Holcombe and Augusta Middle School.

Kaczmarski

Anitra Kaczmarski is teaching Graphic Design, Accounting I, Personal Finance, Middle School Exploratory, Principles of Business and Microsoft Office.

She and her husband, John, live near Connorsville with their two sons.

Kaczmarski graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1994 and from Northwood Technical College in 1997 with an Administrative Assistant associate’s degree. In 2001, she graduated from UW-Stout with a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Marketing Education.

Prior to accepting the position in Boyceville, Kaczmarski taught in Woodbury, Minnesota; Barron; and South Shores Schools in Port Wing.

When asked why she chose to apply for this position, Kaczmarski said, “The job fit my certification, and it was close by — in my school district.”

Lange

Christina Lange is teaching Middle School and High School Special Education at Boyceville.

She is a lifelong resident of Boyceville.

She graduated from Boyceville High School in 2003 and from UW-Stout in 2008 with a degree in Human Development and Family Studies.

Prior to accepting her current position, Lange was a paraprofessional since 2016.

Pease

Kristen Pease is teaching Elementary Special Education in Boyceville.

She is originally from Rochester, Minnesota, and is now living in Menomonie.

Pease was home schooled and graduated in 2017. She graduated from UW-Stout in 2021 with a degree in Early Childhood Education with a concentration on Special Education.

Before accepting the position at Boyceville, Pease taught at St. Joseph School in Menomonie.

When asked why she chose to accept the position in Boyceville, Pease said, “I heard nothing but good things about the district from local friends.”

Stainer

Sarah Stainer is teaching second grade, ELA, Math, Science and Social Studies.

She grew up in Menomonie on a farm and moved to Boyceville in 2020.

Stainer graduated from Menomonie High School in 2018 and from UW-Stout in 2022 with a degree in Early Childhood Education with a concentration in Special Education.

When asked why she chose to accept the position in Boyceville, Stainer said, “I had the opportunity to student teach in third grade last fall. I enjoyed working with such wonderful students, families and staff!”

Stainer also will serve as the junior varsity and assistant varsity softball coach at Boyceville.