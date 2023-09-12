Boyceville netters split at home, fall in Amery

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Playing matches at home and on the road last week, the Boyceville volleyball team finished 1-2.

The Bulldogs split their matches in a home triangular held Tuesday, September 5. Boyceville defeated Cumberland in three sets but lost in two to Webster.

Two days later, Boyceville went on the road to Amery where it lost the non-conference match in straight sets (3-0).

Boyceville (5-4) was in Alma to face the Eagles of Pepin/Alma in an out-of-league match-up on Monday. The Bulldogs will host the Vikings of Colfax tomorrow night, Thursday, September 14, in the Dunn-St. Croix opener for both squads. They then go to Elk Mound next Tuesday, September 19.

Home Triangular

The Bulldogs finished 1-1 in its September 5 home triangular against Webster and Cumberland.

Boyceville had a close battle with Webster, but in the end the Tigers prevailed in two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-17.

In that match, the Bulldogs registered 17 kills with five going to Zoey Hellendrung, four to Lucy Wheeldon and three each to Aubrey Malean and Cora Leslie. Delaney Olson had 13 of her team’s 18 assists. Olson and Chelsi Holden each registered a pair of service aces. The team finished with 22 digs versus the Tigers as Olson came up with nine and Holden six.

Boyceville dropped a third straight set when it started its match against Cumberland with a 25-22 setback. The Bulldogs, however, rallied for a pair of two-point set wins – 25-23 and 15-13 – against the Beavers to earn the victory and a split of the night’s matches.

Against Cumberland, Holden scored seven of the Bulldogs’ 19 kills, Hellendrung added four, Malean three and Leslie and Mercedes Marstad two each. Olson finished with all but one of her team’s 17 assists while Kaitlyn Mittlestadt had three service aces with Hellendrung and Marstad each registering a pair. The Bulldogs finished with 32 digs with ten going to Hannah Dunn, Holden added seven, Olson six and Hellendrung finished with five.

Amery

Boyceville nearly won the opening set when it visited the Amery Warriors on Thursday, September 7.

The Bulldogs had some chances to earn the set-one win, but the host Warriors eventually came out on top in a close 25-23 affair.

That loss seemed to take a lot of fight out of the Bulldogs who lost the next two sets and the match, 11-25 and 12-25.

Boyceville had 15 kills in the non-conference contest, three each by Holden, Malean, Wheeldon and Hellendrung. Olson led in assists once again with a dozen and had 11 of the team’s 33 digs. Mittlestadt and Marstad each turned in a pair of service aces.