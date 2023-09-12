Boyceville man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in sexual assault of a mentally ill victim

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A Dunn County judge has sentenced a Boyceville man to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision for subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, causing bodily harm.

Allen E. Baker II, age 42, appeared with his attorney, Francis Xavier Rivard, before Judge Christina M. Mayer in Dunn County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing September 1.

Baker was charged with two felony counts of intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, causing bodily harm, and two felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim, with the modifier as a party to a crime.

Baker pleaded “no contest” to the first two counts, and Judge Mayer accepted his plea at a court hearing in May and found him guilty.

The second two counts against Baker were dismissed but were read into the record for sentencing.

Robert C. Parks, age 52, was charged with four felony counts of the second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim regarding the same victim.

Parks pleaded “no contest” to the first count at a court hearing in May, and Judge Mayer accepted his plea and found him guilty.

The judge dismissed the other three counts and ordered them read into the record for sentencing.

Parks also was charged in two separate cases on one felony count of possessing or distributing or exhibiting an intimate representation and one felony count of child enticement/exposing genitals.

Judge Mayer also dismissed those counts, but they also were read into the record for sentencing.

The judge sentenced Parks to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision at a court hearing in August.

During the Baker sentencing hearing September 1, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf recommended three years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision, consecutive on the two counts, with the conditions of no contact with the victim or her family without prior approval of the probation agent, no contact with anyone under the age of 18 without agent approval, to comply with the requirements of the sex offender registry program, to complete all programming as recommended through assessment tools or as deemed appropriate by the agent, to pay court costs of $538 on each case, and to pay restitution of $348.70 or to return the items that were lost.

Rivard argued for imposing and staying a sentence or for placing Baker on four to five years of probation, along with jail time of six months to nine months, with no objection to the conditions or restitution, except for the sex offender registry.

Judge Mayer sentenced Baker to two years of initial confinement in the Wisconsin State Prison System and two years of extended supervision on each of the two counts, to be served consecutively, for a total of four years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

The judge also imposed all of the conditions listed by District Attorney Nodolf, with the added condition that he have no contact with Robert Parks.

Judge Mayer also granted Baker four days of credit for time served.

According to the criminal complaint, medical professionals have indicated that the victim is a vulnerable adult who is incapable of protecting herself, and the victim has reported she was having trouble sleeping and was experiencing nightmares about the incidents.

Investigators asked the young woman’s psychologist about her ability to discern the motives and actions of others, and the psychologist said the victim has a permanent deficiency that makes her incapable of appraising someone’s conduct, the complaint states.