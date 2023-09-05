Viking harriers begin season at Bruce Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

All five runners for the Colfax cross country team competed in the first meet of the season at the Bruce Invite August 29.

In a field of 79 individual girls, Kaysen Goodell took home a medal with a fourth place finish, clocking in at 21:48 for the 5K course. Hannah Peterson placed 23rd for the Vikings in 24:27 while Lauren Becker was 40th in 26:43. The race was won by Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon with a time of 19:04. Phillips was the team champion.

Charlie Charbonneau raced around the course in 19:46 for 12th place, just missing a medal, to lead the Colfax boys while teammate Logan Swartz was 63rd in 23:39. There were 115 individual competitors in the boys race which was won by Isaac Dickenson of Solon Springs with a time of 17:23. Just like the girls, Phillips also won the team championship.

“Right now we are focused on individual improvement,” coach Joe Doucette said. “Charlie was a lot faster than last year and Logan is starting to figure things out. He is developing a great work ethic and leadership skills. Kaysen had a great race in a strong field. Hannah is a great athlete and is going to have a great year and Lauren crushed her time from last year,” he added.

Colfax will compete this Thursday at the Somerset Invite.