Rockin’ and Rollin’ — Rustic Lore Days runs Sept. 8 – 10

By LeAnn R. Ralph

GLENWOOD CITY — Under the theme “Rockin’ and Rollin’,” Rustic Lore Days in Glenwood City begins this Friday, September 8, and runs through Sunday, September 10.

The Golden Wheel Hunt begins today, September 6, and clues will be posted daily at Consumers Co-op, Hiawatha National Bank, Nilssen’s Foods, Glenwood City Hall, and on the Rustic Lore Days website and Facebook page. No button registration is necessary.

The Golden Wheel will be hidden within the city limits.

After the Golden Wheel is found, contact Kristen Curvello at 715-308-9676 or bring the Golden Wheel to a Rustic Lore Days Committee member.

The raffle prizes for this year are $500 cash for first place; $250 cash for second place; $150 cash for third place; and $100 cash for fourth place.

Vendors are welcome at Rustic Lore Days. A fee is charged and a designated area is assigned to each vendor. Contact Cathy Mianecki at 715-928-1499 or mianeckiclm@gmail.com for information.

Softball tournament

The Glen Hills Lions Club softball tournament scheduled on Friday evening and beginning again at 8 a.m. Saturday has been cancelled.

Only three teams signed up to play, and at least seven teams are needed for the tournament.

The Glen Hills Lions Club plans on holding the softball tournament again next year.

Friday

City wide garage sales begin at 8 a.m., Friday, September 8.

Information sheets are available at Nilssen’s Foods, Consumers Convenience Store and the Glenwood City Municipal Building. Contact Judy Bender at 715-265-7362 or jbender298@gmail.com.

The Rustic Lore Days Kickoff Dinner will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Hiawatha National Bank parking lot. Everyone is welcome.

Family Fun Night begins at 5 p.m. Friday on Main Street in Glenwood City.

Children’s activities include sawdust drive search, gunny sack races, egg toss, water balloon toss, minnow races, giant tic-tac-toe, ring toss, bottle toss, face painting, a kids’ carnival and many more activities. All children are welcome.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, a street dance will be held in the Rustic Lore Days tent on Main Street with free admission to “The Weekenders.”

At 7 p.m. Friday, the 12th Annual FFA Alumni Tractor Pull begins at the Glenwood City Fairgrounds. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 7 to 12. No carry-ins. Beer and food will be available. Contact Kaylin Spaeth at 715-607-1557 or at kaylinspaeth@gmail.com.

Also at 7 p.m. — Friday Night Lights Glenwood City Football plays Clear Lake at Glenwood City.

Saturday

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the city-wide garage sales continue.

The Kickball tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hinman Park. The tournament manager is Kyle Peterson, and he can be reached at 1-651-380-0544 or p_kyle@rocketmail.com.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Glen Hills Rustic Lore Days Car Show will be held on Main Street. Registration ends at 11 a.m. Car show awards will follow, starting at 2 p.m.

The car show is sponsored by the Glenwood City Rods and Rides Club. Contact Amy Groves at 715-570-3963 or grovesamy@yahoo.com.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Bingo and Meat Raffle will be held in the Rustic Lore Days tent on Main Street.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Queen’s Pageant and Coronation will be held in the Glenwood City High School gymnasium. The royal court includes Miss Glenwood City and two princesses.

The new court will spend the next year traveling to surrounding communities, representing Glenwood City at parades, pageants, coronations and teas. The royalty will participate in local events as well, such as holiday celebrations, grand openings and other community events.

From 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, “Wicked Garden” will perform in the Rustic Lore Days tent on Main Street. There is a $5 cover charge. No carry-ins.

The band is described as “Midwest leaders on ‘90s grunge and alternative music/entertainment.” They will be playing alternative/grunge/pop hits from bands such as Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Metallica and Smashing Pumpkins.

Sunday

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the city-wide garage sales continue.

Also at 8 a.m. Sunday is the Rustic Run 5K Walk/Run.

The start and finish line is at the Rustic Lore Days tent on Main Street.

Register online at www.glenwoodcityrusticloredays.com/registrations. The entry fee is due on race day. Contact Sarah Nichols at 1-952-567-4401 or sarah.nichols@gcsd.k12.wi.us.

Registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m., and the 5K starts at 8 a.m.

The race fee is $10, and cash or a check will be accepted, with the check payable to Glenwood City Rustic Lore Days. Prizes include goody bags for all runners, and a $50 cash prize for first place for men and women runners.

Race registration proceeds will be donated to WestCAP in Glenwood City to support local families in need.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, a barbecue chicken dinner and pie and ice cream social will be held in the Rustic Lore Days tent on Main Street. The event is hosted by the Glen Hills Lions Club and the Glenhaven Auxiliary.

The grand parade begins on Main Street at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The parade will be led by 2023 Grand Marshals John and Faye Steffen.

Lineup for the parade units will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The Glenwood City Rustic Lore Days Grand Parade began in 1979 and has grown into an annual community tradition with more than 100 parade unit entries.

Contact Jacob Maes at 715-781-7129 or maes.jacob@gmail.com, or Carrie Klatt at 715-781-1327 or klattphoto@gmail.com.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday there will be live music at the M&M Bar featuring the Bear Creek Band.

Following the grand parade, there will be a pedal tractor pull on Main Street.

Band awards will be held at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds.

Raffle prizes will be announced on Main Street.