From “Winding Up the Yarn” — Northern pike almost catches dog

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

COLFAX — Helen Reed, co-owner of the Colfax Messenger, wrote a weekly column 65 years ago.

From Helen’s column, “Winding Up the Yarn,” in the September 4, 1958, edition of the Colfax Messenger:

The Bremers’ dog, Hans, loves to swim, and many happy hours of his day are spent in the river.

Sometimes he swims with his two young masters, John and Jim; other times he takes off after ducks that chance to settle down on the water for a rest, or a bite to eat, but just any old excuse will do to get him happily enjoying his favorite pastime.

One day last week, however, Hans had a sad experience that will cause him to think twice before entering the water, particularly in one portion of the river.

He had accompanied John on a fishing trip to the river just below the Bremer home, when he chanced to see some ducks having a good time in the water a short distance from them.

With a joyous bounce, he was off after them, causing a most satisfactory commotion.

Extremely pleased with himself, he started back toward shore when a big hungry northern began to trail right behind him, fascinated at the wriggling of Hans’ stubby tail. Finally, he grabbed the choice looking tidbit, and hung on, as only a hungry northern can.

Taken by surprise, and with agonizing yelps, poor Hans literally walked on top of the water in his haste to elude the fish. Nearing shore, he finally escaped and raced home as fast as he could go to nurse his hurt feelings and sore appendage.

Now we hear from good authority that John’s father, Fritz, is perfecting a fishing bait that looks and wriggles very much like Hans’ tail.