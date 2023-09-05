Former Boyceville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault of a mentally ill victim

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A Dunn County judge has sentenced a former Boyceville man to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision for the sexual assault of a mentally ill victim.

Robert C. Parks, age 52, appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court before Judge Christina Mayer with his attorney, Jonathan Bradley Lundeen, for a sentencing hearing on August 24.

Online court records list an address in Amery for Parks.

Parks was charged with four felony counts of the second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim.

Parks pleaded “no contest” to the first count at a court hearing in May, and Judge Mayer accepted his plea and found him guilty.

The judge dismissed the other three counts and ordered them read into the record for sentencing.

Parks also was charged in two separate cases on one felony count of possessing or distributing or exhibiting an intimate representation and one felony count of child enticement/exposing genitals.

Judge Mayer also dismissed those counts, but they also were read into the record for sentencing.

Allen E. Baker II of Boyceville was charged in connection with the same victim.

Baker, age 42, was charged with two felony counts of intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, causing bodily harm, and two felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim, with the modifier as a party to a crime.

Baker pleaded “no contest” to the first two counts, and Judge Mayer accepted his plea at a court hearing in May and found him guilty.

The second two counts against Baker were dismissed but will be read into the record for sentencing.

Baker was scheduled to appear in Dunn County Circuit Court September 1 for a sentencing hearing.

A jury trial had previously been scheduled in the Baker case.

During Parks’ sentencing hearing August 24, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf asked the court to sentence Parks to 10 years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision, according to online court records.

The state Department of Corrections had recommended 10 years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision.

Lundeen, Parks’ attorney, asked the court to sentence Parks to five years of probation, with 85 days of credit for time served.

Judge Mayer sentenced Parks to 10 years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision.

The judge also ordered no contact with three individuals identified by their initials in the online court record as well as no contact with anyone under the age of 18 without prior approval from Parks’ probation agent.

Judge Mayer ordered Parks to register as a sex offender and to comply with the required sex offender reporting and to pay $518 in court costs.

The judge also granted Parks 85 days of credit for time already served.

Lundeen asked for additional time for Parks to report to the Dunn County jail, but Judge Mayer ordered the defendant to report immediately.

According to the criminal complaint, medical professionals have indicated that the victim is a vulnerable adult who is incapable of protecting herself, and the victim has reported she was having trouble sleeping and was experiencing nightmares about the incidents.

During an interview, the victim said she had told Parks he was hurting her.

When the forensic interviewer at the Chippewa Valley Child Advocacy Center asked questions, the victim said she was trying to talk about the incidents but that “her body was shutting down,” according to the complaint.

Investigators asked the young woman’s psychologist about her ability to discern the motives and actions of others, and the psychologist said the victim has a permanent deficiency that makes her incapable of appraising someone’s conduct, the complaint states.

During an interview with investigators, Parks said the victim “has problems reading and stuff,” according to the complaint.