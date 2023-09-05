DCAREA to meet September 11th

The Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Assoc. (DCAREA) collected school supplies for area schools during its July meeting. DCAREA has been collecting supplies for area schools the past 15 plus years. At the July meeting, the guest speaker was Chris Larson, ConAgra Foods.

All retired public school employees are invited to attend their Sept.11th meeting at the Menomonie Moose Lodge, 12:00 noon, for lunch and presentation by Tracy Fischer, Dunn County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) Manager. She will provide an overview of resources/programs available at ADRC, including assistance with Medicare and Social Security questions.

Each DCAREA meeting features a guest speaker. Some recent speakers were Mary Jane Thomsen, Executive Director, Am. Red Cross NW WI Chapter; KT Gallagher, Director, Dunn County Health Dept.; Katherine Frank, Chancellor, UW-Stout; Diane Wilcenski, Executive Director, WI Retired Educators’ Association. DCAREA members have a proud history of supporting non-profit work associated with guest speakers such as Stout Student Emergency Fund, Stepping Stones, Red Cross, WI Retired Educators’ Foundation (student scholarships and educational teacher grants); Can Do Canines (provides service dog training). Members provided nearly $700. to these non-profit funds in recent months. All retired public school employees are invited to join DCAREA in this vital work.

Call Jean at 715.235.8286 for more information, or to register for the Sept. 11th meeting. Please RSVP by Sept. 7th for the Sept. 11th meeting.