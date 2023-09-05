Colfax volleyball competes in Bloomer

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BLOOMER — The Colfax volleyball squad’s only competition last week was at a triangular meet in Bloomer Tuesday, August 29.

The Vikings split their two matches in Bloomer.

In a pair of close sets, Colfax defeated Menomonie 25-22 and 25-20. The Vikings’ match against host Bloomer, however, turned out to be a lopsided contest as the Blackhawks prevailed 25-13 and 25-4.

In the win versus the Mustangs, seniors led the way for the Vikings. Jeanette Hydukovich topped the team in several statistically categories including kills where she posted eight, service aces with three and digs with 11 which she shared with fellow classmate Jada Anderson, who also added seven kills and a solo block. Meadow Keltner registered nine assists to lead Colfax in its match with Menomonie. McKenna Shipman finished with eight digs and six assists.

In the loss to Bloomer, Hydukovich finished with three kills, Anderson had two and Lexi Schindler had one. Hydukovich also added three blocks while Anderson added 14 digs to her season total. Shipman tallied four assists and seven digs.

Complete results for Colfax’s participation in the Neillsville Invitational, held August 26, were not available in time for last week’s edition. The Vikings played five matches finishing the day with a 3-2 record. Colfax began the tournament with a 0-2 loss to Pittsville (25-23, 26-34) but rebounded to win three straight, besting Mondovi (25-14, 25-15), Greenwood (25-9, 25-5) and Independence/Gilmanton 25-18, 27-35) in straight sets. In its final match of the invitational, Colfax took on host Neillsville who beat the Vikings in two sets 22-25 and 17-25

Colfax (6-4) had just one varsity match scheduled this week which was a Tuesday showdown in Somerset versus the Spartans. The junior varsity and C-team will compete in a triangular at Cadott on Thursday.