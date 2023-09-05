Colfax signs resolution to support elevator project

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Village Board has signed a resolution in support of the elevator project for the Colfax Municipal Building.

The elevator commission is trying to get grants, and support from the community will help in the grant process, said Gary Stene, village trustee.

The elevator project would include an elevator to serve all three floors (basement, main floor and auditorium), bathrooms for all three floors and renovating the basement into a useable space.

The resolution reads as follows:

Whereas, the village of Colfax recognizes the significant historical message that the Village of Colfax Municipal Building defines in our community; and

Whereas, the Village of Colfax recognizes the Municipal Building’s value to the community, if the building was ADA accessible; and

Whereas, the Village of Colfax recognizes the Elevator Committee is currently asking for support in their efforts of fundraising; and

Whereas, the Village of Colfax recognizes the Elevator Committee will continue to explore other opportunities to assist with funding of the elevator project; and

Whereas, the Village of Colfax recognizes that the Elevator Committee will continue to explore funding opportunities associated with the renovation of the basement as a community space; and

Whereas, the Village of Colfax understands that any financial commitment would be reviewed at a later time; and

Now, therefore be at resolved, the Village President and the Village Board hereby declare their full support for the elevator project on the 28th day of August 2023.

The resolution is signed by Jeff Prince, village president, and Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer.

The village board unanimously approved the resolution.

In addition to Prince and Stene, village trustees Margaret Burcham and Clint Best voted in favor of the resolution.

Village trustees Carey Davis, Anne Jenson and Jen Rud were absent from the meeting.