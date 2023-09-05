Colfax approves 4 of 5 patching bids

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Village Board has approved four of five patching bids submitted by Senn Blacktop out of Chippewa Falls and was waiting for clarification on the fifth bid.

The total Senn bid reviewed by the village board at the August 28 meeting was for $32,676.85.

Pavement Consulting Services, LLC out of Eau Claire submitted a total bid $37,223.

The areas to be patched include 2,134 square feet of East Railroad Avenue at Fairview Street (22 feet by 97 feet); 3,520 square feet of East Railroad Avenue west of county Highway M (32 feet by 110 feet); 2,175 square feet of Amble Street at High Street (15 feet by 145 feet); 468 square feet north of the Colfax school district’s bus garage (27 feet by 18 feet); and West Railroad Avenue (22 feet by 97 feet).

The Senn Blacktop bid included $5,225.60 for East Railroad at Fairview; $10,380 for East Railroad west of Highway M; $6,667.25 for Amble Street; $2,610 for the bus garage; and $7,794 for West Railroad.

Gary Stene, village trustee, asked about the bid for West Railroad Avenue and the note on the bid that states, “All base coarse delivered, installed and compacted at proper grade by the Village of Colfax.”

None of the individual bid sheets from Senn for the other four patching jobs contain that note, he said.

Rand Bates, director of public works, said he had not noticed the note.

The village of Colfax has never done any of that kind of work for a street project, and the village does not have the equipment to complete that kind of work, he said.

The motion approved by the village board to contract with Senn Blacktop, for a total of $24,882.85, included four of the patches and excluded the work on West Railroad Avenue at a cost of $7,794.

Bates said he would call Senn Blacktop the next day to find out why the Village of Colfax was expected to deliver the base coarse and install and compact it at the proper grade on West Railroad Avenue.

Other business

In other business, the Colfax Village Board:

• Approved a training request for Brett Sajdera, department of public works employee, for basic general wastewater from September 16 to September 20 at a cost of $370. The classes are provided on-line.

• Approved a training request for Brett Sajdera for ground water supply and distribution from October 13 to October 15, and October 20 to October 23, with November 3 as a refresher class, at a cost of $458.70. The classes are provided on-line.

• Approved a bartender operator’s license for Maia Velasquez (Synergy) from August 28, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

• Approved a bartender operator’s license for Madelyn Shea (Synergy) from August 28, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

• Approved a chicken license for Brittney Schotter, 203 King Olaf Court, from June 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, and July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.