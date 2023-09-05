C/EM lady golfers sweep CloverCroix meets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Colfax/Elk Mound girls’ golf team teed off on its 2023 conference season last week with fantastic results.

The local ladies swept all three CloverCroix Conference girls’ golf meets winning in Mondovi on Monday, August 28, on their home course at Whitetail the following day, Tuesday, August 29, and again on Thursday, August 31 at the Bloomer Golf Course.

The trio of nine-hole victories were led by Colfax/Elk Mound’s Belle Kongshaug who took medalist honors (low score) at each of the competitions. The sophomore shot a pair of 37s in the first two meets and followed it with a 36 on the Bloomer fairways and greens. In addition, the local squad saw three of its golfers finish among the top five individual competitors at two of the three meets.

Colfax/Elk Mound enjoyed a week-long break for the Labor Day holiday and will resume conference play this Thursday, September 5 in a meet hosted by Stanley-Boyd at Whispering Pines near Cadott. They will then travel to Tomah next Tuesday, September 12 for an invitational at Wildridge Golf Course.

CloverCroix Meet #1

With sunny skies and comfortable temperatures greeting golfers all last week, the ladies opened CloverCroix Conference play last Monday, August 28 at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi.

Colfax/Elk Mound won the 2023 inaugural conference meet with a team score of 193, 21 strokes less than runner-up Bloomer who tallied a 214. Host Mondovi was a distant third with a tally of 290. Conference-member squads from Stanley-Boyd and Osseo-Fairchild had incomplete scores as they did not have at least four competing golfers.

Three C/EM golfers finished in the top five. Medalist Belle Kongshaug shot a 37 at the nine-hole meet to best runner-up Kaitlyn Bohl, a Bloomer senior by six strokes, fellow C/EM sophomore Gabi Amble carded a 45 to finish third and senior Selena Clickner carded a 54 to take fifth. Tying for eighth place with a 57 and scoring the final team points was Josie Seehaver. Elizabeth Wisemiller took 14th with a 65.

CloverCroix Meet #2

Just one day later (Tuesday, August 29), the girls reconvened at the Whitetail Golf Course near Colfax for a second consecutive day of CloverCroix competition.

Colfax/Elk Mound and Belle Kongshaug were once again victorious.

Kongshaug equaled her score of the previous day by shooting a 37 on her home course. Gabi Amble and Selena Clickner also finished in the top five for a second straight day with Amble carding a 50 to finished fourth in the nine-hole meet while Selena Clickner shot a 52 to place fifth. Sophomore Isabelle Baier cracked the top ten for C/EM when she shot a 58 to finish in a three-way tie for ninth. Josie Seehaver was Colfax/Elk Mound’s fifth finisher taking 14th with a score of 62.

Colfax/Elk Mound easily won the team title again with a tally of 197 strokes, 12 better than runner-up Bloomer (209). Osseo-Fairchild and Mondovi did not have enough golfers to earn a team score.

CloverCroix Meet #3

The Colfax/Elk Mound girls golfers capped a fine opening week of conference competition by winning their third straight nine-hole CloverCroix meet at the Bloomer Golf Course Thursday, August 31.

Playing on its home course, the Bloomer Blackhawks nearly came away with their first conference win but Colfax/Elk Mound held them off and won by just two strokes 194 to 196. Mondovi was third with a 285. Osseo-Fairchild did not receive a team score.

Also for a third straight meet, Belle Kongshaug beat Bloomer senior Kaitlyn Bohl for the top individual honor. Kongshaug finished with a 36 while Bohl shot a 39 and her younger sister, sophomore Aubrie Bohl, took third for the Blackhawks with a 45.

Gabi Amble shot a 48 to finish in fifth for C/EM, Selena Clickner signed off with a 51 to place seventh, Isabelle Baier was 12th with a 59 and senior Abigail Werner finished in a tie for 14th place with a 63.