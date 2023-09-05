Bulldog volleyball claims two of three victories in last week’s play

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville volleyball team continued to find some early-season success claiming two victories in the three matches it played last week.

Improving to 4-2, the Lady Bulldog spikers defeated Independence/Gilmanton three sets to one in a home match last Tuesday, August 29 and then went on the road to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School two days later and split a pair of contests, losing in three sets to Owen-Withee and defeating host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2-1.

The Bulldogs hosted a triangular with Cumberland and Webster last evening (September 5). They then play non-conference road matches in Amery on Thursday, September 7 and at Alma versus Pepin/Alma next Monday, September 11. Boyceville is set to begin conference competition on Thursday, September 14 when it welcomes Colfax.

Independence/Gilmanton

The visiting Indees scored a 25-18 win in the opening set when they visited Boyceville Tuesday, August 29. But, the Bulldogs prevailed in the next three sets – 25-20, 25-13, and 25-22 – to defeat Independence/Gilmanton much to the delight of the Bulldogs’ home crowd.

Boyceville finished the match with 32 kills led by seven each from Chelsi Holden and Cora Leslie. Aubrey Malean, Lucy Wheeldon, and Zoey Hellendrung chipped in with four apiece, and Delaney Olson added three. Olson also registered 23 of the team’s 28 assists. Kaitlyn Mittlestadt served up eight of Boyceville’s 17 aces in the match with Mercedes Marstad adding four. Marstad also collected a team-high 13 digs with Holden and Hannah Dunn adding 11 each to the team tally of 47. Wheeldon had a solo and assisted block.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Boyceville earned a split of the two matches it played at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Thursday, August 31.

In the “Battle of the Bulldogs”, Boyceville prevailed two sets to one against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. After losing the opening game 26-28, Boyceville rallied for the win by taking set two 25-18 and the third and final set 15-13. In the C-W match, Chelsi Holden and Lucy Wheeldon each registered team highs in kills with eight each while Cora Leslie added four as Boyceville finished with 24 kills overall. Delaney Olson had 21 of the team’s 22 assists. Boyceville finished with 11 service aces, three each belonging to Olson and Zoey Hellendrung, and two each from Holden and Hannah Dunn. Of the 55 digs the Bulldogs were credited with, 16 were made by Dunn, 14 came courtesy of Aubrey Malean, and another dozen were turned in by Holden. Lucy Wheeldon had two of the squad’s three solo blocks, the other was by Cora Leslie.

Boyceville also played three close sets against Owen-Withee with the Blackhawks prevailing two sets to one.

Boyceville opened the match with a 25-21 win but, Owen-Withee came back to win the final two games 22-25 and 13-15 to earn the victory.

Of the 21 kills that Boyceville registered against Owen-Withee, seven each were turned by Lucy Wheeldon and Zoey Hellendrung, Chelsi Holden and Aubrey Malean added three and two, respectively. Wheeldon also had three block assists. Delaney Olson tallied 16 of the team’s 19 assists. Holden, Kaitlyn Mittlestadt, and Mercedes Marstad each had a pair of ace serves. On the defensive side, Hannah Dunn and Marstad registered 14 digs each, Hellendrung had a dozen, Holden ten, and Olson finished with eight.