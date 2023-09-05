Boyceville lady harriers fourth in Bruce, boys 10th

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BRUCE — In their first competition of the 2023 season, the Boyceville girls’ cross country team finished fourth in the Bruce Invitational held Tuesday, August 29 while the boys’ squad placed tenth.

Senior Jaden Stevens was the top finishers for the Lady Bulldog runners as she placed 18th out of 79 runners with a time of 24:04.35. Freshman Ellie Engeman finished less than 13 seconds behind Stevens taking home a 20th-place showing after clocking the 5,000-meter course in 24:17.22. Sophomore Ashlyn Maska ran a 24:33.80 to finish 24th.

Rounding out the team scoring for the Boyceville girls were freshman Sydney Larson and sophomore Halle Tonn. Larson ran a 26:56.28 to place 42nd while Tonn took 44th in 26:59.04. The Bulldogs’ sixth and final finisher was freshman Layla Score who ran a 30:55.51 to take 62nd place.

As a team, the Boyceville girls finished with 108 points. Phillips won the meet with 52 points, followed by Cameron at 54 and Chequamegon with a 73. Senior Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon won the race in 19:04.14.

Junior Michael Montgomery was the first runner to finish the race of the Boyceville boys. Montgomery ran a 22:00.19 to place 37th. Sophomore teammate Isaac Williams was next to finish as he strode to the finish in 22:14.20 which was good for 41st place. Freshman Nicholas Keeley ran a 23:21.443 to take 57th, sophomore Forest Bettendorf came in 77th after finishing in 24:43.24, juniors Aidan Madison and Dominic Anderson were separated by one spot and about seven seconds with Madison running a 26:08.29 to take 90th while Anderson was 91st in 26:15.55, and finally freshman Jace Traxler completed the squad as he finished 109th in 30:56.74.

With the places of its top five finishers counting toward the team’s score, the Boyceville boys finished with a tally of 242 which placed them tenth out of the 11 schools with full squads (five or more runners).

Phillips also won the boys’ crown after it scored 45 points. Solon Springs was a close second with a score of 50 followed by Cameron (73), Cadott (162) and Drummond (175) to round out the top five team finishers. Solon Spring’s junior Isaac Dickenson topped a field of 115 boys’ racers with a winning time of 17:23.41.

Boyceville’s middle school runners also performed quite well in Bruce. Its girls’ middle school team won the title with 54 points while the boys finished sixth with a 155. Sixth-grader Brielle Jeske placed fourth in the girls’ race with a time of 10:08.09 while seventh-grader Clayton Score was third in the boys’ competition with a time of 9:11.39.

Also doing well for the middle school squads were eighth-graders Brooklyn Talmage (8th, 10:45.89) and Blake Jeske (11th, 10:58.34) and seventh-grader Katie Maska (12th, 11:00.89).

The Bulldogs are scheduled to compete in a pair of races this week. They will be in Somerset on Thursday and at the Fall Creek Invitational this Saturday. Boyceville will also run in Rice Lake next Tuesday, September 12.