St. Croix County to hold Fall recycling events

Hudson — St. Croix County is sponsoring and holding recycling collection events September 21-23, 2023. These events give our communities an opportunity to safely recycle unwanted or unusable items.

Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection-September 21-22

Town of Hudson Highway Shop-666 E. Highway 12, Hudson, WI

Thursday, September 21

Household Collection: 1-6 p.m.

Farm Collection: 3-5 p.m. (must pre-register by calling 715-531-1907)

Friday, September 22

Household Collection: noon-4 p.m.

Appliances and Electronics Collection-September 23

Town of Somerset Recycling Center (748 State Road 35, Somerset) 8 am-1 p.m.

Village of Woodville Fire Hall (216 River Street, Woodville) 8 am-1 p.m.

Tire Collection-September 23

Town of Richmond Recycling Center (1428 100th Street, New Richmond) 8 am-1 p.m.

A comprehensive list of accepted materials and prices can be found on the St. Croix County website. You can learn more about these events in the full attached press release. Please consider sharing this with your audience. Let me know if you have any questions.