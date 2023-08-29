Motorcycle crash on I-94 claims life of Woodville man

BALDWIN — A Woodville man is dead following a single motorcycle crash on I-94 near the Baldwin exit Friday afternoon, August 25.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Trent Michael Brinker.

The accident occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 25 at Mile Post 16 near Baldwin along the westbound lanes of Interstate 94.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office along with United Fire and Rescue-Baldwin Station were dispatched to the scene.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, emergency agencies responded to the accident scene where Brinker, the operator and lone occupant of the motorcycle, was located with life-threatening injuries. First aid and life-saving measures were provided to Brinker but he later succumbed to his injuries the report stated.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.