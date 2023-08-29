Get in your element this Fall with a Library Card

Glenwood City, WI – September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when Glenwood City Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.

From borrowing books, ebooks, and audiobooks to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending a book club or Storytime, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. All without stretching their budget.

Interested in trying a new hobby? The library can help. Thinking about starting or growing a small business? Glenwood City Public Library offers many books, electronic resources and Library of Things to help you.

There’s something for everyone at the Glenwood City Public Library, and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students. It’s elemental, really – everyone should have one!

Glenwood City Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.glenwoodcitylibrary.org.

During September, the Glenwood City Public Library will be having a drawing for everyone who signs up for a new library card, one prize will be given to an adult and a child (Child must be 5 years or older to receive a library card).

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-Up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.