Five candidates vie for Miss Glenwood City crown

GLENWOOD CITY — Five young ladies will be competing for the 2023-24 title of Miss Glenwood City.

The candidates have had a busy summer preparing for this year’s Rustic Lore Celebration and queen’s coronation on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 p.m. in the Glenwood City High School gymnasium. Everyone is welcome to attend.

This year’s candidates are: Kyra Dahl, Julia Edison, Emily Tews, Jayda Howard, and Tayler Nutter.

The candidates’ photographs were taken by Jacob Maes Photography.

Kyra Dahl – Candidate #1

Hello! My name is Kyra Dahl and my sponsor is Fancy’s Salon and Spa. I am going into my junior year at GCHS and I am 15 years old. My parents are Lynnette Wood and Andy Dahl. I also have three siblings: Amber (31), Jesse (30), and Kloe (16). I deeply enjoy being involved in my community and representing Glenwood City. I am on the cheerleading team in the fall and play on the golf team in the spring. I also participate in DECA, FCCLA, Student Council, National Honors Society, Tri-M Music Honors Society, and soon the yearbook club. I also work for my Dad in the kitchen at the Pump House. Outside of everything I do, I am very passionate about music. I play the French horn and sing alto in choir. This year I earned the chance to be a part of the High School State Honors Band that will perform in Madison for the Wisconsin State Music Conference. I’ve also gotten the opportunity to take music theory and start composing songs of my own. My friend Emily, who is also running for Miss Glenwood City this summer, has always shared with me her love for pageants, royalty, and many other things growing up and it didn’t take long for me to also develop a love for it. I believe community to be very important, especially coming from a small town. In Glenwood City, the community is what makes you who you are. It is because of our community that I feel supported through all of my endeavors. Whether I am at school, sporting events, or businesses around town, everyone in Glenwood City makes you feel welcome. It’s like having a family of 1,000+ people there to support you at all times. There is so much beauty that comes from small towns and I believe that because of that the Miss Glenwood City program has so much to offer. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to represent my community and everything in it. Miss Glenwood City has given me the chance to exemplify what our town stands for and inspire young girls to do the same when they grow up.

~Your 1st Miss Glenwood City Candidate, Kyra Dahl

Julia Edison – Candidate #2

Hello! My name is Julia Edison and I am candidate #2. I am 15 years old and going into my sophomore year of high school! I am excited to be running for Miss Glenwood City! I come from a large family with 4 siblings and 3 step siblings! My parents are Tim and Amy McNamara. Recently this summer I started a job to work for the Glenwood City School District at Hilltopper Hangtime. This has been a great first job for me because I love working with people of all ages! For school my activities include volleyball, DECA, FCCLA, yearbook, choir, and in this upcoming year I will be a manager for Glenwood City’s wrestling team! Outside of school I am committed to club volleyball, camping with my family and I love to read. I am proud to say I am sponsored by Ashleson Dental Care, which is owned and operated by Rochelle Ashleson. This is a local business in the town of Glenwood City and they provide for people of all ages to make sure everyone is confident in their own smile! I am excited for the opportunity to run for the chance to represent the wonderful town and community of Glenwood City.

Emily Tews – Candidate #3

Hi! My name is Emily Tews and I am candidate number three running for Miss Glenwood City sponsored by Trimline Hoof Trimming, LLC owned by Jeff Tuttle. I am 16 years old and will be a junior this fall at Glenwood City High School. My parents are Lisa Berends and Richard Tews and I have two younger brothers, Connor and Logan. I have a guinea pig (Skippy), four cats (Ash, Sunny Turtle, and Pearl), and two dogs – a Great Dane (Harley) and a German Short-haired Pointer (Buddy).

I am a football cheerleader and involved in band, choir and vocal jazz. I am a member of the yearbook committee, Student Council, DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America), NHS (National Honor Society), and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America). I was honored to be able to travel to Denver, Colorado this July for the FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference where I attended conferences with 8,000 other students and presented my project “No Plastic November”. I have been involved in 4H for over 10 years and in dance and ballet since I was 3, most recently dancing on pointe! I am currently employed at Papa’s Bar & Grill and this summer I completed my lifeguarding certification and work for Glenwood City as a lifeguard.

I enjoy crafting such as scrapbooking, embroidery, restoring furniture as well as baking (my cinnamon sticky buns won Reserve Grand Champion at the fair!) I spend my free time with family and friends, shopping, traveling, playing games, reading books, listening to music and spending time at my grandparent’s lake cabin. I like volunteering with the church and have enjoyed being involved in youth groups, the church band, choir and handbells, and participating in VBS. I am also a big fan of and have followed pageants for years, specifically Miss America, Miss Wisconsin and their teen counterparts and am excited to be part of Glenwood City’s very own pageant experience.

I am running for Miss Glenwood City because I look forward to the opportunity to represent Glenwood City to connect and learn more about surrounding communities and their history while sharing what makes our own community so special. I am excited for the opportunity to represent Glenwood City and am grateful for the opportunity to spend the summer with the other great candidates along with the current Miss GC Court.

Jayda Howard – Candidate #4

Hi, my name is Jayda Howard, I am 16 years old and Miss Glenwood City candidate number 4. My sponsor for Miss Glenwood City is Glenwood Hardware. In my family, there are 5 of us, Laura and Aaron Howard, my parents, Aiden, my older brother, and Asher, my younger brother. We have 2 dogs, Duke who is a 7-year-old German Shepherd, and Rufus who is a 7-year-old Blue Tick Pomeranian mix. We also have a cat named Luna who is 3 years old. This upcoming school year I will be a junior. I have been a part of the high school cheer team both my freshman and sophomore years and I plan on being in cheer both my junior and senior years. I’m in the high school choir as well and I sing as an alto. I am also a part of the art club as art is something I love to do in my free time. Some other things I like to do in my free time are swimming, painting, drawing, going out with my friends, and spending time with my family. As a family, we like to do things together. Some of those things are going camping, swimming, going to a park, going out to eat, exploring new places, kayaking, and going to the Renaissance fair each summer. Over this summer I have been working on community service hours within the community, I have mostly watched and babysat little kids. I love being around little kids and being able to play with them. I have always been a great caregiver for younger children. Ever since I was a little girl, my Grandma has brought me to watch the coronation for Miss GC and I always wanted to try out. I’m so happy I finally get to pursue my younger self’s dream. It’s always fun to meet new people and experience new things. I am excited to see how this summer will go and eager to make new friends.

~Your Miss GC Candidate number 4, Jayda Howard

Tayler Nutter – Candidate #5

Hello, my name is Tayler Nutter, I am Glenwood City candidate number 5 and I am proud and thankful to be sponsored by Logghe Trucking Inc. I am a junior this upcoming year at Glenwood City. My family consists of my parents, Sue and Jeremy (Spike) Nutter, my older brothers Colton and Bryce and my older sister Megan. We have two dogs, a 7-month-old golden retriever, Jessie and a 10 year old Boston terrier, Baby. In school I am a part of the cheerleading team, I play the flute in our school band and I am on the yearbook committee.

Some of the fun activities I enjoy are camping, swimming, and going for car rides while taking random roads. I love making new memories with family and friends. Some traditions my family and I celebrate are going up to our cabin each year for the Fourth of July, spending Christmas Eve at Grandpa’s house and Christmas Day at my Grandma’s, and my sister and I spend almost every weekend together. In my downtime I enjoy many things. I like playing with my dogs and practicing with my bassoon. Over the past few weeks, I have enjoyed my community work at my church. While I was there, I taught kids about Jesus and how he is our light and we are his. I also told them stories from the Bible and made them think about how the world would be like if we did not have light at all. I played games and sang songs and even let them throw water balloons at me. This week I will be volunteering at the local food pantry. I am excited to be running for Miss Glenwood City and looking forward to new experiences and memories that I will make. I enjoy meeting new people and sharing interests with others.