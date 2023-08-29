Bulldog spikers win two of three at home quad

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — A year ago, the Boyceville volleyball team won just four matches. In their first event of the 2023 season alone, the Bulldogs won two matches.

Boyceville finished 2-1 in its season-opening home quadrangular held last Thursday, August 24.

The Lady Bulldogs opened with a two-game sweep of South Shore. Making a late rally, Boyceville prevailed 25-21 in the first set and then took an early lead in the second set and went on to win 25-15.

Taking on fellow Dunn-St. Croix foe Spring Valley in the second round, Boyceville was simply overwhelmed in the opening set by a talented Red Birds’ squad that dominated en route to a lopsided 25-2 victory. The Bulldogs gave a much better accounting of themselves in the second set but still came up short, dropping the set and match to the Cardinals 25-17.

In its third and final match-up of the evening, Boyceville took on Lake Holcombe. The first set was close throughout with Boyceville pulling out a 25-23 win. The Bulldogs went on to control the second set for a 25-12 match win.

No team or individual statistics were sent to the Tribune Press Reporter or made available online prior to the Tuesday printing deadline.

Boyceville hosted Independence/Gilmanton Tuesday and will be at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School this Thursday for a quad meet with includes the C-W Bulldogs, Colfax, and Owen-Withee. Following Labor Day, Boyceville will host a triangular on Tuesday, September 5 with Cumberland and Webster.