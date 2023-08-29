Boyceville grinds out gridiron win over Cameron

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

CAMERON — Coming off a decisive victory to open the season against Independence/Gilmanton, the Boyceville football team was pitted against a much tougher opponent when they traveled to Cameron on August 25.

The Comets held the Bulldogs scoreless in the opening frame, and their pesky defense caused havoc with the Boyceville passing attack. Regardless, the Bulldogs were able to grind out four rushing touchdowns to secure the 26-7 win.

“Last week our passing game was on point, this week it was our running game,” commented coach Michael Roemhild. “I am hoping next week we can put both of them together.”

Despite the struggles through the air, the Bulldog ground game was able to rack up 303 yards to go along with the four scores. Boyceville’s defense also rose to the occasion, grabbing an interception and forcing Cameron to three turnover on downs.

The Bulldog interception came on the Comets first series of the game. Facing a second and long, Comet quarterback Tyson Lucas heaved a long ball down field that was picked off by Carson Roemhild on his own 23 yard line. He returned the ball to near midfield to set his team up with great field position.

However, the Bulldogs could not capitalize on the Comets mistake and were forced to punt. After a 3-and-out by the Comets, Boyceville took over on their own 29 yard line.

Over the next nine plays, Boyceville marched the ball 62 yards to the Comet 9 yard line. On 2-and-goal, Carson Roemhild dropped back to pass and was hit, causing a fumble recovered by Cameron on the 13 yard line.

Three plays later, facing a fourth-and-1 on their own 22 yard line, Cameron gambled and lost when a rushing attempt lost one yard giving the Bulldogs the ball back only 21 yards from the end zone.

The Bulldogs took advantage of the Comets gift. Seven plays later Braden Roemhild carried the ball from 11 yards out for the touchdown. Carson Roemhild connected with Caden Wold for the 2-point conversion and the 8-0 lead with 5:26 remaining in the half.

Boyceville didn’t waste any time replicating that success. Following a Cameron punt the Bulldogs took it 75 yards in under two minutes. Carson Roemhild called his own number and plunged in from a yard out as time expired for the 14-0 lead going into halftime.

The touchdown was set up by two big third down runs and a reception. The first was a 19-yard scamper by Braden Roemhild to bring the ball to his own 43 yard line. A few moments later Zach Hellendrung busted loose for a 37-yard gain with the Bulldogs facing a third-and-22. Carson Roemhild threw a pass to Landyn Leslie who was knocked out at the one with just one second left in the first half.

The third quarter proved fruitless for both the Bulldogs and Comets offenses. However, Cameron would find the end zone on the second play of the fourth quarter to trim the Bulldogs lead to 14-7.

With the lead cut in half, the Bulldogs leaned heavily on the rushing attack on the ensuing possession. Starting on their own 42 yard line Boyceville used 12 straight running plays to milk almost nine minutes off the clock.

Carson Roemhild took it across the goal line from one yard out to extend the Bulldog lead to 20-7 with 2:31 left in the game.

Cameron’s next possession ended on a fourth-and-13 when Lucas was sacked on his own 44 yard line. Riding the momentum from the defensive stand, the Bulldogs would strike.

Nick Olson took the handoff on first down and carried it 44 yards into the end zone for the back-breaking touchdown. The score gave Boyceville an insurmountable lead at 26-7 with only 2:05 remaining in the game.

The Bulldogs defense would stuff Cameron on the next possession to secure the win to go to 2-0 on the season.

“Defensively, I thought we really shut down a high-powered offense,” indicated coach Roemhild. “I think Cameron is really going to do well in the Heart O’ North Conference.”

The Boyceville defense once again were the stars. After allowing negative yardage in their first game, they gave up only 130 total yards on the evening, 54 yards on the ground and 76 yards passing.

Offensively, the ground game for the Bulldogs ruled the day. Five Boyceville rushers logged carries with Olson leading the charge with 181 yards on 15 carries. Braden Roemhild was second on the team with 26 yards.

Carson Roemhild was 3-10 passing on the evening for 37 yards. He connected with three different receivers on the evening with Landyn Leslie leading the way with 31 yards.

Boyceville will open conference play hosting Colfax September 1 for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff. The Vikings come to town with a 1-1 record after dropping their latest game 54-20 to Eleva-Strum.