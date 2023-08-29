Alzheimer’s Association invites you join the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

NEW RICHMOND – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Western WI residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on September 16, 2023 at New Richmond High School, 650 E. Richmond Way, New Richmond. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 9:40 a.m. immediately followed by the Walk at 10:00 a.m. Amy Olson, Program Assistant, Discovery Club will serve as master of ceremonies to welcome individuals, families, and members of the community. There will be activities including a Caregiver sanctuary with special giveaways for caregivers. The kids tent will have fun games and prizes for kids of all ages. Shauna Dean will sing the National Anthem, and Lori Durand will lead a pre-walk warm up at 9:15 a.m. Walkers will also enjoy a DJ with music and a Silent Auction featuring raffle baskets from local businesses.

The Walk is chaired by Randy and Debbie Calleja who have been walk volunteers for many years. The Calleja’s generously donate space at their restaurant and are actively involved in recruiting walk,teams and fundraising. “We see that everyone knows someone who has Alzheimer’s,” said Randy Calleja. “My mother and the grandma to our four kids had Alzheimer’s for 11 years and we’ve seen how it affects a family. So we have been committed to the western Wisconsin Walk since it started. Debbie and I hope you all can support it in any way you can.”

In this new era with Alzheimer’s treatments advancing, walkers are fighting for a different future for families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementia. They walk in honor of loved ones impacted by the disease and future generations. The walk begins with a poignant Promise Garden ceremony where walkers hold a colored flower representing their personal connection to the cause. They may have lost someone (purple), be fighting the disease (blue), a caregiver (yellow), or an advocate for the cause (orange).

The Alzheimer’s Association is also excited to share that Craig Coshun, sportscaster covering the Brewers and the Bucks, will be the Honorary Chair for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporting all Wisconsin Walks. Coshun lost his mother to Alzheimer’s and is active in the Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s initiative.

To Register for the walk visit: act.alz.org/Westernwi. For questions or assistance, please call 800.272.3900.

Statistics

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 191,000 serving as caregivers. In St. Croix County alone, more than 1,300 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.