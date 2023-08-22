Wakanda Water Park has closed for the remainder of the 2023 season

MENOMONIE – Wakanda Water Park closed on Wednesday, August 16th and will not reopen for the remainder of the 2023 season.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 16th, a fecal incident occurred in the pool. In accordance with United States Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, the pool was immediately cleared and closed for the remainder of the day. City staff subsequently obtained and distributed concentrated chlorine powder to raise the free chlorine concentration in the pool and attempted to hold it at the required concentration long enough to inactivate or kill cryptosporidium and other harmful parasites that exist within fecal matter. Unfortunately, the required concentration could not be maintained for the required length of time which would have left pool users at risk. A second attempt would have allowed only one additional open period swim prior to the scheduled pool closure on Sunday, August 20th.

As a result, City staff, in consultation with Mayor Knaack, reluctantly decided to close the pool for the remainder of the 2023 Season.

Family Season Pass holders may use their Super Pool Passes at Eau Claire’s Fairfax Municipal Pool (4200 Fairfax Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701) or Chippewa Falls’ Bernard F. Willi Outdoor Pool (1 Bridgewater Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729). Both pools also offer day passes.

Wakanda Water Park welcomed over 27,000 visitors in 2023 and while this is a disappointing way to end the season, we look forward welcoming visitors again in June 2024.

Questions regarding Wakanda Water Park can be directed to David Schofield, Director of Public Works at 715-232-2221 ext. 1020 or dschofield@menomonie-wi.gov