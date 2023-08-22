Voter registration training available on Zoom

MENOMONIE, WI — A free voter registration training will be offered August 29, 2023, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom by the League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley (LWV-GCV).

The information is geared for people who want to learn about voting in Wisconsin, so they may help guide others through the voter registration process. The session will also provide a good refresher training to people who are returning to voter registration volunteering after a few years away.

The goal of the training is for participants to feel comfortably knowledgeable in helping others register to vote and to know how to access expert resources.

Topics include:

– registration methods (by mail, in person, or on-line through MyVote.wi.gov)

– registration deadlines

– eligibility requirements

– required documents

In addition, participants will learn how to direct voters to the following practical information on MyVote.wi.gov:

– their municipal clerk or their polling place

– the next election dates

– what’s on the ballot

– their voting activity history

– how to request an absentee ballot

Recent legal or legislative changes to the Wisconsin voting process will be covered, as needed.

This free training is open to LWV-GCV members and to the public.

Registration is required and can be completed on-line at the LWV-GCV website (https://www.lwv-gcv.org; then click on the Calendar tab, and the event title on August 29). A confirmation and Zoom link will be sent after you register.

LWV-GCV is a local chapter of the League of Women Voters–a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization founded in 1920 that provides voter information and encourages voter registration.

For more information or helping registering for this training, please contact Lori Miller, LWV-GCV member, at lbmiller492@gmail.com.