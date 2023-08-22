Tractor Fest scheduled at Colfax Fairgrounds August 26

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The 3rd Annual Tractor Fest sponsored by the Colfax FFA and Colfax FFA Alumni will be held the Colfax Fairgrounds this Saturday, August 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in bringing any kind of tractor can come to the fairgrounds prior to 9 a.m. Saturday to register to be part of the show.

There is no charge for registering your tractor.

A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Children’s activities that will be available during Tractor Fest include an obstacle course with pedal tractors, a pool with dried corn and beans with farm toys, a coloring station, and more.

The event also will feature “Made in Colfax” local vendors and artisans.

Christmas is only four months away, or maybe you have someone you want to surprise with a special birthday or anniversary gift. The talent of local crafts-people is varied and wide-ranging, so you just never know what you might find for that special gift.

One of the vendors will be Rodney’s Riverside Woodworking with a variety of items such as rolling pins and bowls.

The Rodney’s Riverside Woodworking Facebook page states that “Rodney creates pieces to your specifications, or choose from his hand.”

Tractor Fest will feature a raffle as well for items donated by local businesses.

The Raw Deal in Menomonie has donated various “Coffee Roaster” items. According to the Raw Deal’s website, “We are a coffee shop and roaster in Menomonie, Wis., seeking to integrate wholesome, authentic ingredients by using fair-trade organic beans and serving organic, vegan and raw food options.”

Fleet Farm in Menomonie has donated a “fishing bucket” raffle prize containing various fishing-related supplies.

The Blind Tiger in Colfax has donated a t-shirt, gift certificate and other items.

Wanish Sugar Bush has donated a basket of maple syrup products.

Will Wanish is the son of Todd and Heather Wanish. Will graduated from Colfax High School a few years ago but started the business while he was still in high school and has a passion for “all things maple.”

Items in the Wanish Sugar Bush basket include a variety of maple syrups as well as maple sugar.

Denise Bender (I am #thedinnerdoctor) from Tastefully Simple has donated a “Drink Up” raffle prize. Just add an adult beverage and water and freeze or blend. Flavors include Mango Breeze Margarita Drink Mix, Blue Hawaiian Frozen Drink Mix and Lovin’ Lemon Slush Drink Mix.

Creekside Custom Ag LLC has donated a Case IH Magnum rechargeable battery-powered toy tractor for the raffle that is described as traveling two speeds, either 2.5 mph or 4.5 mph on various surfaces such as grass, dirt, hills, gravel, concrete or paving.

Maybe you know a little boy or girl who would enjoy having their own toy tractor to drive around.

The Albertville Tavern has donated a can cooler, gift card and sweatshirt, and the sweatshirt is described as having an attached bottle opener and an insulated pouch to keep your beverage cold.

Red Shed Rustics near Boyceville, operated by Dawn Ullom, has donated a Welcome to Our Home sign.

Viking Bowl in Colfax also has donated several gift certificates for the raffle.

The raffle items will be available from 9 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. Winners will be drawn after 2 p.m. Winners need not be present.

If you are interested in donating raffle items, contact Heather Rothbauer-Wanish at 715-559-6378.

If you are interested in seeing if other Made in Colfax vendors have been highlighted or to find out if more raffle items have been donated, you can visit the Colfax FFA Alumni’s Facebook page.

Raffle items highlighted in this story were raffle items that were listed on the Facebook page at the time the story was written.

All proceeds from the Colfax FFA and FFA Alumni Tractor Fest will go to assisting the Colfax FFA to pay for trips and educational workshops.

(Full schedule and more information in ad on back page.)