St. Croix County Public Health WIC team receives Breastfeeding Award of Excellence

NEW RICHMOND — St. Croix County Public Health was presented with a 2023 Gold Breastfeeding Award of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This award recognizes local Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support activities, with the goal of increasing breastfeeding among WIC participants. Human milk provides many health, nutritional, economic, and emotional benefits to the child and the family, and many parents need support providing it.

“St. Croix County WIC participated in the USDA Breastfeeding Buddy Program Pilot that matched moms to create additional breastfeeding support. We now have two breastfeeding peer counselors that have grown up in the rural community that they serve. We are fortunate that they are passionate and dedicated to help support moms on their breastfeeding journey.”

– Cindy Gulyash, St. Croix County Public Health Nutritionist.

National Breastfeeding Month, observed annually in August, is a month dedicated to educating and empowering families about the benefits of breastfeeding. This year’s theme, “This is Our Why”, shines a light on those dedicated to protecting, promoting, and supporting breastfeeding.

“We are a breastfeeding friendly staff, so from the moment a woman walks through our doors for a WIC appointment, a positive breastfeeding message is presented by all.”

– Teresa Babich, St. Croix County Public Health Nutrition Manager.

Strategies developed by St. Croix County Public Health WIC to increase breastfeeding and duration rates include:

• Offering WIC participants personalized breastfeeding support and ongoing assistance

• Providing WIC clinic environments that support and promote breastfeeding

• Collaborating with community partners.

Where can I find more information?

For more information about WIC visit the St. Croix County website:

• WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Program: sccwi.gov/WIC

• Breastfeeding Support: sccwi.gov/Breastfeeding-Support

• Or Call our Team at St. Croix County: 715-246-8359