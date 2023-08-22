Lady Bulldogs aim for big improvements on volleyball court

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Krueger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — After finishing 0-7 in Dunn St. Croix Conference play and 4-22 overall a year ago, second year varsity volleyball coach Rochelle Olson has high hopes her Lady Bulldog team can finish with a better record in conference play and make it further in the regional tournament this season.

The Bulldogs lost five key players via graduation including Hailey Hanestad, Cambrie Reisimer, Jacey Guy, Andrea Jensen and Olivia Ponath. Looking to fill varsity spots are returning letterwinners seniors Becca Wyss as a setter, Hannah Dunn, right side and Cora Leslie, middle blocker along with junior setter Delaney Olson and sophomores Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden as outside hitters.

A trio of freshmen look strong and will be pushing for spots including Lucy Wheeldon, Mercedes Barstad and Aubrey Malean. According to coach Olson, the Bulldogs have solid servers, plenty of returning setters and versatile players. They have promising young players who are going to push the upperclassmen. The team played in the BACC League in July which allowed them to begin playing together. A weakness may be they lack size and are building their speed and strength.

“We would like to be in the top four of our conference and make it past the first round of regionals,” coach Olson said. “We had many close matches last year, but fell short of our goals,” she added.

Olson believes the D-SC Conference is always competitive and believes it is going to be a toss up as to who finishes at the top this season. She is assisted by Gabby Henry and Stacey Uecke and volunteer coaches Kathy Joles and Corrie Roemhild.

2023 Roster

Seniors: Hannah Dunn, Cora Leslie, Maria Marvin, Ali McRoberts, Kaitlyn Mittlestadt, Paige Mrdutt, Becca Wyss.

Juniors: Abigail Bauer, Tayler Drinkman, Emily Fetzer, Delaney Olson, Tori Stender.

Sophomores: Aubrie Bachman,Lexi Cole, Zoey Hellendrung, Chelsi Holden, Cianna Miller Karen Schaff, Sam Stoveren.

Freshmen: Brooke Fenton, Mercedes Barstad, Gretta Guy, Aubrey Malean, Lilly Lain, Lucy Wheeldon, Nautika Valdez.