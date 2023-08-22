Hunter education 2023 internet field day set

Online registration is now open for a Hunter Education Internet Field Day on Saturday, September 16, at the Colfax/Dunn County Shooting Sports Complex, N8498 810th Ave., Colfax.

To be able to attend the Internet Field Day a person must complete the online Hunter Education Course first, according to Jim Nosker, lead instructor for the Colfax Hunter Ed instructor group. Information about the only approved online course is available on Wisconsin DNR’s Go Wild page at https://gowild.wi.gov/

Preregistration or otherwise holding spots is not possible.

Upon successfully completing all portions of the hunter internet field day online course, the student is awarded a field day voucher. Students must present a paper copy of the field day voucher in order to attend the in-person field day course. They must also pay the $10 field day registration fee that morning, either in cash or with a check made out to Colfax Hunter Education.

During the field day students will reinforce what they learned online through hands-on firearm handling, demonstrations and practical exercises. The students take a multiple-choice exam and complete a hands-on, skills-based assessment.

Upon successfully completing of all portions of the field day course, the student is awarded a hunter education safety certificate, Nosker said.

He also cautioned that those under the age of 12 often do not successfully complete the field day.

While the best source for additional information on Hunter Ed is the DNR, Nosker said he may be reached at azen.outdoorbum@gmail.com