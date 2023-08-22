Glenwood City Area Library News – 8-23-2023

The Library is going to be busy in September. We will be having two major events; Wisconsin Author Sue Berg will be coming on September 14 and the Friends of the Library will be hosting a free will donation Spaghetti Dinner on September 21st. We hope to see you there.

The Library needs two people who love and support the library to be on the Library Trustee Board. The two seats that are open are for residents who live inside the City limits. What does a trustee do? The General Function of the Library Trustee Board is to, “Participate as a member of a team (the library board) to protect and advance the interests of the broader community by effectively governing the operations and promoting the development of the local public library.” (2020 Trustee Essentials). If interested please stop at the library and ask Rochel for an application or give her call at 715-265-7443.

Special Events:

• September 14th 6:00 p.m. Wisconsin Author Sue Berg. She is the author to the Jim Higgins Driftless Mystery Series. The Series takes place in La Crosse and surrounding southwestern Wisconsin. Her books include, Driftless Gold, Driftless Treasure, Driftless Deceit and Driftless Desperation. Please come and join us on Thursday the 14th for this exciting event.

• September 21st 4:00-7:00 p.m. FOL Spaghetti Dinner. This Dinner is going to be a free will donation with all proceeds going towards the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. What is this program? Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. We partner with local communities to provide a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month to registered children from birth to age five.

Monday Craft Night – Monday’s from 4:00-6:00. Our Monday Craft Night is open to all ages. If you are unable to attend and would like to try these projects at home please call and we will be happy to give you the recipe/instructions. These are free events, pictures might be taken during the craft for our Facebook Page, and children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult.

• September 11th – Paint an Apple Tree

• September 18th – Apple Stamping

• September 25th – Sponge Painted Owls

Peter Rabbit’s Storytime – Every Friday – 10:00-11:00

Afternoon Book Club – Meets on the First Monday’s of the Month at 12:30 in the library. Call today and reserve your copy.

• September 11th – Friend Green Tomatoes by Fannie Flagg

• October 2nd – The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont

Friends of the Library Book Club – Meets every 4th Monday of the Month at 7:00. Call today to reserve your copy.

• September 25th – The Curious Incident of the Dog by Mark Haddon

• October 23rd – The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

Other News:

• Watch the City’s sign for our events

• Check out our Facebook Page and our Website, glenwoodcitylibrary.org for upcoming events.

• If you have a program request please give Rochel a call at 715-265-7443.