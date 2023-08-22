DesJarlais is new TCE principal

BOYCEVILLE — Tiffany Creek Elementary school in Boyceville has a new principal and his name is Jerim DesJarlais.

He replaces DeeAnn (Thompson) Sol who resigned in June to accept a position with CESA.

“I feel fortunate to be joining the Boyceville community as the new principal at Tiffany Creek Elementary!” stated DesJarlais enthusiastically.

DesJarlais has worked in education for 19 years as a special education teacher, dean of students, assistant principal and principal. He served most recently as an assistant principal at Chippewa Falls Middle School for nine and a half years followed by a four-and-a-half year stint as the elementary principal at Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls.

Jerim (named for his grandfathers Jerry and Jim) has been married for nearly 18 years to his wife, Heidi. The couple have three children: Isaiah (16), Vaughn (11) and Emily (4), all of whom currently attend the Chippewa Falls School District.

“I enjoy sports, going to see live music, trying new food and spending time with family and friends,” he added.

“I look forward to working together to support the academic, social, emotional and behavioral growth of our Tiffany Creek Elementary students,” concluded DesJarlais.

Parents, students and community members will have an opportunity to meet DesJarlais at the TCE Open House slated for this Thursday, August 24th and during Transition Days on August 28th and 29th.