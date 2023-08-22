Colfax returns 11 letterwinners to volleyball court in 2023 season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Krueger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — Although they lost four key players through graduation, the Colfax volleyball team has plenty of firepower returning this season, including 11 players who all saw varsity action a year ago.

Gone are outside hitter and back-row specialist Maci Harvey, serving specialist Izzy Krueger, back row player Wendy Perez and libero Rachael Shipley. The Vikings finished with a team overall record of 11-17 and were 4-3 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play and ended their season in a regional final contest to powerhouse St. Croix Falls. Head coach Kari Sedivy begins her second year leading the team and believes her 11 returning letter winners can help them return to the top of the conference and make a great postseason run.

Leading that group is senior Jeanette Hydukovich, a first team all conference player as a junior, senior McKenna Shipman, a second team all-conference selection and fellow senior Jada Anderson, an honorable mention all-conference pick. Shipman is a setter and hitter who works hard to get to every ball and leaves everything on the court, according to coach Sedivy. Hydukovich is a smart player with a hard hit in the front row and is a great vocal leader and team player. Anderson has a quick powerful swing, has a nice back row attack and is one of the Viking’s top passers while playing defense and serve receive. Sophomore Brynn Sikora is a hard working player who plays in the front row on the outside. Sedivy believes she has a lot of power and has added a lot of versatility to her game.

Working hard to crack the varsity lineup are fellow letter winners Meadow Keltner, Anika Hallquist, Ava Sedivy, Aubrey Rihn, Amy Wenzel, Emma Medin and Kennedy Shane. Newcomers expected to push for spots are Lydia Polkoski and Jordyn Bowe.

Coach Sedivy thinks the team strengths are passing, defense and the setters finding the hitters, allowing them to finish the play. Their weakness may be finding the open spot on the floor to place the ball when attacking the net.

“Our statistical goals are to be conference champs and have a great postseason run,” coach Sedivy said. “Non-statistical goals are to have fun, enjoy each other, and work together as a team. We have 40 girls out for volleyball this season. All of them work extremely hard and want to improve each day. The gym has been full of excitement every day so far. I am super excited to watch the girls grow as a team and individually. The girls have been working hard in the gym so far in practice and in the off season to continue the success of the Colfax volleyball program. It should be a great season!,” she exclaimed.

Coach Sedivy believes Spring Valley will be a top competitor in the conference since they have a lot of players returning from last year and are competitive and very well coached.

Assiting Sedivy will be Kirk Secraw (seocnd year), Nichelle Wollberg (second year) and Felicia Glomski (first year). Senior Lukas Knutson is the manager.

2023 Roster

Seniors: McKenna Shipman, Jada Anderson, Jeanette Hydukovich, Kennedy Shane, Anika Hallquist, Mackenzi Loback, Amy Wenzel, Meadow Keltner, Nathali Cuaquehua, Alexis Schindler

Juniors: Ava Sedivy, Aubrey Rihn, Lydia Polkoski, Brooklyn Adank-Bruh, Emma Medin

Sophomores: Jordyn Bowe, Sierra Shipman, Clara Hydukovich, Leila Hurlburt, Brynn Sikora, Regan Tuschl, Karyn DeLorge, Breelynd St. Aubin, Ruby Kunsman

Freshmen: Adelyn Acker, Sophia Hazuga, KaLeigh Shane, Olivia Schindler, Arianna Hoffman, Anna Scharlau, Jordyn Sloan, Jaylin Hansin, Ashlyn Bauer, Brenna Gibson, Sophia Gonzalez, Alexis Graf, Chandra Darwin, Rayna Keltner