Colfax grants subdivision request for 608 and 612 University

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Following a public hearing and a recommendation from the Colfax Plan Commission, the Colfax Village Board has approved a subdivision request for 608 University Avenue and 612 University Avenue.

The public hearing for the request made by Samantha Secraw (612 University) and Kent (Sid) Hoke (608 University) was held by the plan commission at a 6 p.m. meeting August 14 prior to the village board meeting at 7 p.m.

“Sam asked to purchase some property,” Hoke told the plan commission members.

The issue is that there is not enough room on the west side of the Secraw property, and the property line is less than eight feet from the garage, he said.

At first Hoke said he was not interested in selling any of his property but then realized that if Secraw wanted to do any maintenance on her garage, it would be difficult because the garage is so close to the lot line.

So, Hoke said, he and Secraw came to an agreement to move the lot line 12 feet west.

“It’s not hurting me, and it’s helping her,” he said.

Thirteen property owners on University Avenue and Iverson Road were notified of the subdivision request.

The village did not receive any public comments on the request, and no members of the public, other than Secraw and Hoke, attended the plan commission meeting to comment about the request.

The Colfax Plan Commission unanimously recommended that the village board approve the subdivision request to move the lot line by 12 feet to increase the size of the lot at 612 University Avenue.

Voting in favor of the request were Jeff Prince, chair of the plan commission, and plan commission members Mike Buchner, Nancy Hainstock, Dave Hovre and Jason Johnson.

Plan commission members Tiffany Prince and Logan Michels were absent from the meeting.

The Colfax Village Board unanimously approved the plan commission’s recommendation to grant the subdivision request to increase Secraw’s property by 12 feet.

Voting in favor of the motion were Prince, village president, and village trustees Clint Best, Margaret Burcham, Carey Davis, Anne Jenson, Jen Rud and Gary Stene.

Other business

In other business at the August 14 meeting, the Colfax Village Board:

• Approved the use of, and waiver of the fee for, the Colfax Fairgrounds for the Colfantasic Spooktastic Halloween event October 29.

• Approved a temporary picnic license for the Colfax Firefighters’ Ball on September 9 at the Colfax Fairgrounds.

• Approved a bartender operator’s license for Thomas Dunbar (American Legion Russell-Toycen Post 131 of Colfax) from August 14, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

• Approved a chicken license for Kevin Kadinger, 702 University Avenue, from August 14, 2023, to June 30, 2024.