Colfax/Elk Mound girls’ golf team returns several all-conference players

The future of girls’ golf at Colfax and Elk Mound High Schools looks bright.

After losing just one players from last year’s squad, LeeDa Yang who head coach Ryan Krall said provided consistency and steadiness, the Colfax/Elk Mound cooperative has eight girl golfers out this season, half of which earned all-conference honors last season.

Headlining this year’s team, which placed second in the CloverCroix Conference last season, is sophomore Belle Kongshaug. In just her first year of high school varsity golf, Kongshaug was not only named the conference’s player of the year in 2022, but she finished as the WIAA Division 2 individual state runner-up after shooting a two-day total of 151 (7 over par) at the University Ridge Golf Course in Verona, just two strokes behind senior and two-time state champ Ava Salay of Prescott.

“Belle Kongshaug proved to be one of the best players in the state last year after a tremendous freshmen season,” said Krall who starts his seventh season at the helm of the Colfax/Elk Mound girls’ golf program.

“This year we have a large group of experienced seniors that will help to push our team forward and join Belle in advancing during post-season play this year,” added Krall. “We are excited to return four total All-Conference selections from last year and are hopeful that we will continue to make strides as a team this fall.”

Heading that group of savvy seniors are Selena Clickner and Josie Seehaver, both second team all-conference selections from a year ago. Three other seniors, Elizabeth Wisemiller, Anne Baier and Abby Werner, will add their experience and skills to mix with hopes of chasing a conference title and more.

Beside Kongshaug, two other sophomores round out this year’s squad – Gabi Amble (a honor mention all-conference pick) and Isabelle Baier.

Krall sees Bloomer as the team to beat in this year’s CloverCroix Conference chase with his squad ready to battle for the title. Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild and Stanley-Boyd will all be competitive this year as well according to Krall.

“I think we go in as one of the teams to beat in our conference this season,” stated Krall.

“Stanley-Boyd and Osseo-Fairchild lose a number of key contributors from last year’s squads but they always find a way to reload and be competitive. Mondovi is steadily improving every year and will surely be a factor soon in our conference,” he added.

“Bloomer is the rising star of our conference – they have made huge strides in just a couple of years and are a very formidable opponent heading into this season. We will have to continue to improve and work hard to be able to come out on top this year,” Krall concluded.

Colfax/Elk Mound will open conference play next Monday, August 28 in Mondovi. The conference tournament will be held September 21 at Lake Hallie Golf Course. Regionals are slated for September 27 or 28, sectionals on October 2 or 3 or 4 and the State Meet is set for October 9 and 10 in Verona.