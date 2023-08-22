City accepts offer for old library building

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

After spending almost an hour in closed session, the city council accepted an offer from Kristin Curvello to purchase the library building that was left vacant when the library was moved into the new Municipal Building on West Oak Street.

The city had put up three city owned properties and received bids on two of the three. The three were the former library building; the former Saddle Club grounds along Highway 128 south of the fairgrounds and the site along East Oak Street were the school once stood.

Curvello offer of $86,000 for the structure at 127 Pine Street was accepted. The building was once the home of the Salem Covenant Church that the city had purchased and the local library made its home in that building for many years.

The city also got a bid on the Saddle Club grounds, but the council did not accept that offer, but instead made a counter offer to the person making the offer. That person was not identified at the council meeting nor was the amount they offered for the property.

There was no discussion about the old school property in the open session of the city council meeting.

Local realtor, John Lindelof is handling the sale of these properties for the city.

In other action the council approved a $2,000 donation to the Rustic Lore committee to help stage the event set for the weekend following Labor Day. They also approved street closures for the Rustic Lore events.

Police Chief Joe Klatt spoke about the animal control contact that will cost the city about $70.00 annually where the firm would accept animals that are running at large and then store them until the owner comes to collect them and the owner will be responsible for the cost of housing that animal.

The council approved spending $7554.00 for two new chemical scales to replace the ones that failed at the city’s two pump houses.

The summer hours for city hall are now being made permanent with the city hall now being open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and from seven to eleven on Fridays.

The council approved operators license for the following, Devynn J. Olson, Joan I. Bartz, David R. Bartz, Randy C. Hansen, Heidi E. Kletscher, and Kalista M. Hoyt. The council withheld approving one application because the police chief informed the council that the application was not filled out completely.

The city has received some $3,806.08 in donations for the development of a dog park and the council approved spending that much on the project.