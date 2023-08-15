ON THE ROAD AGAIN — There were rounds of applause, hugs, tears, and smiles on Saturday, August 5th, as Rich Salsbury (right) and Chris Roosen (left) lead the pack for the 3rd Annual Fiddler’s Run hosted by local business, Fiddler’s Green Bar and Grill. This annual run benefits local military veterans with this year’s proceeds benefiting Kline Hall – Veterans Housing and Recovery Program in Chippewa Falls, WI. This year’s ride showcased 150 miles throughout the bluffs of the Driftless Area of Wisconsin with riders and veterans showing their support from all over the state. Roosen, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps was injured and subsequently paralyzed in a motorcycle accident in 2020. Fiddler’s Green owners Rich and Chris Salsbury spent their free time turning wrenches and welding a wheelchair-accessible motorcycle sidecar to get our local hero back on the open road with the wind in his hair. If you or a veteran you know is in need, please contact Kline Hall – Veterans Housing and Recovery Program at (715) 726-2541. —photo submitted