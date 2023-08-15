Colfax Vikings football looks to continue to build in 2023

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — With a once-proud past, Colfax’s football fortunes have fallen on hard times in recent years.

According to Vikings’ head coach Joe Beranek, who enters his second year at the helm, his staff was able to establish a new culture in the Colfax program a year ago although it didn’t produce the results that Beranek was hoping for as the squad finished 2022 with an 0-7 mark in the Dunn-St. Croix and 1-8 overall.

“We established our new culture,” Beranek noted in his season preview to the Messenger. “But, we failed to reach our on-field goal of reaching the playoffs.”

New cultures take time to root and bloom which Beranek is hoping will bare some fruit (wins) this season.

But first, Colfax will need to replace seven key players from last year that were lost to graduation. Gone are starting quarterback Brian Tuschl, who threw for 431 yards and finished with four touchdowns and seven interceptions, wideout Jack Scharlau, and a good portion of the team’s starting offensive and defensive linemen including Nick Jensen, Mark Solberg, Ashton Greenwell, Dylyn Hiitola and Brodee Everson.

“This group provided a lot of experience and had begun to buy into our new culture,” stated Beranek.

“We will be inexperienced in the offensive and defensive line positions this year,” he added.

The cupboard, however, is not quite bare.

The Vikings return some key assets from a year ago, headlined by three all-conference performers.

Junior Theo Hovde was Colfax’s leading receiver last season hauling in ten catches for 228 yards and a touchdown which earned him a spot on the Dunn-St. Croix’ second-team all-conference roster. Hovde is competing for the quarterback position this season and will likely return to his slot-back/corner back position on the defensive side of the ball.

Seniors Kade Anderson and Asher Pecha, both all-conference honorable mention picks last year as an outside linebacker and running back respectively, will bring their skills to bare on the opposition. Pecha rushed for 743 yards and five touchdowns on 120 attempts last season and looks to lead the Vikings’ running backs again in 2023. Anderson, who recorded 30 tackles and a pair of sacks a year ago will be counted on to lead the defense along with Pecha who tallied 33 tackles.

Senior Camron Molina, who had 32 defensive tackles last season, should bring some experience and stability to the Vikings offensive and defensive lines. Junior Drew Buchner will work at the tailback position as well as safety while fellow classmate Zach Hiitola will be competing at quarterback and slot back positions and will be one of the team’s inside linebackers.

“These six returning letter winners will be called upon to anchor all three phases of the game for us and will continue to help build our program based on our core philosophies,” Beranek said.

Other letter winners that the Vikings will be relying on include Matt Dachel, Orion Nichols, Christian Ebert, Colton Hoffman and Eli Ralph.

A pair of newcomers that have the potential to make an impact this season are sophomore Grant Paulus and freshman Grant Cook. Both will be looking to solidify Colfax’s offensive line. Cook may also be on the defensive line while Paulus will compete for a linebacker position.

“We have a great group to work with, extremely positive-culture driven kids,” continued Beranek. “Overall, we are strong at the skill positions with many returning players at those positions. They work hard and are eager to learn.”

Beranek said one of the team’s main goals is to win multiple games this season, averaging 28 points per game on offense while surrendering less than 21 points per game to their opponents.

“We also want to adhere to our programs core values and continue to build our positive culture,” added the coach.

Beranek has picked defending conference champion Spring Valley along with Cadott, Elmwood/Plum City and Boyceville as the top contenders in this year’s Dunn-St. Croix title chase.

Colfax will open the season this Friday, August 18 at home against non-conference opponent Whitehall. The Vikings defeated the Norsemen 14-6 in last season’s opener for their lone win of the 2022 campaign.

2023 Roster

Seniors: Kade Anderson (Slot/LB), Matthew Dachel (WR/Corner), Grayson Decker (WR/OLB), Christian Ebert (OL/DL), Colton Hoffman (WR/DL), Drake Knutson (OL/DL), Camron Molina (OL/DL), and Eli Ralph (WR/LB).

Juniors: Drew Buchner (TB/Safety), Brady Elemer (OL/DL), Zachary Hiitola (QB/Slot/LB), and Theodore “Theo” Hovde (QB/Slot/Corner).

Sophomores: Peyton Hover (Slot/Corner), Orion Nichols (WR/OLB) and Grant Paulus (OL/LB).

Freshmen: Austin Coates (Slot/Corner), Grant Cook (OL/DL), Braydyn Hiitola (OL/DL), Jace Hintzman (WR/Corner), Zachary Leirmo (OL/LB), Liem McCulloch (Slot/Safety), Austyn Pederson (Slot/LB), and Sam Ralph (OL/DL).