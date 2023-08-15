Colfax/Elk Mound girl golfers open season with 4th-place finish at Barron Scramble

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BARRON — In just their first competition of the 2023 season, the Colfax/Elk Mound girl golfers already appear to be in mid-season form.

The Colfax/Elk Mound varsity girls’ golf team finished with its best score in program history at the Barron Scramble Friday, August 11 posting a 67 (3 under par) to finish second in the Division 2 competition and fourth overall amongst all divisions.

Golfing in the scramble for the Colfax/Elk Mound squad were Selena Clickner, Elizabeth Wisemiller, Belle Kongshaug and Gabi Amble.

The local foursome combined for five birdies and had just two bogeys to card a 67, finishing one stroke behind Division 2 winner Ellsworth.

Hudson won the overall title and Division 1 competition with a 64 while River Falls and Ellsworth tied for second after shooting 66s.

A scramble in golf has members of a foursome competing as a team against all other teams in the field. Each golfer hits his own ball throughout the round but does not necessarily hit subsequent shots from where his ball has come to rest. Rather, the ball best hit by the group will determine the location from where everybody will hit next, and so on. Only one ball – and thus one score – counts per hole for each team and the team with the lowest total score for the round wins the golf scramble tournament

The girls’ golf team was back in action this past Monday, August 14 at Lake Hallie Golf Course for the Eau Claire North Invitational.

The team will then have a two-week respite to prepare for the conference season which will get underway on Monday, August 28 with a meet at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi.