Boyceville has many topics at monthly board meeting

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville Village Board had a long list of items on the agenda for their monthly meeting, Monday evening, August 14, including discussion on improvements within the village, police phone number, assessor’s contract, a main street building that is for sale and posting the Public Works Director job.

Don Rose, the current Public Works Director for the Village is retiring at the end of the year and the board approved posting the job. The only discussion was about the wage and how the posting should indicated what that would be. The board will decide on what the salary range will be for the posting.

The board heard from MSA representative, Eric Barclay about improvements at the wastewater treatment facility and about the Duffy Street Bridge.

He explained to the board that work on the bridge would start on Tuesday, August 15th with the bridge being closed to traffic for one day only. Barclay also explained financing that the village could get for improvements on the treatment facility. He noted that through the Wisconsin Clean Water act the village could borrow up to one million in revenue bonds and that would not count against the Village’s borrowing limit.

During his report, Rose informed the board that the water tower had been inspected and cleaned on Monday and he has not received a report on the inspection as of the evening meeting. He noted about the different test that they have to do with the water and sewer reports. He told the board that one DNR discharge permit application was filed late. Board member Joanna Dormanen, questioned Rose, “Have we ever failed a test?” Rose said that during his time with the village they never have, but we have had to re-test.

During his report, Police Chief Greg Lamkin told the board that his department handled 126 calls last month, made five arrests and issued 11 citations. His report informed the board of an incident where Officer Vodenlich responded to a report of a fraud after suspects were spotted at a business in the village and had already attempted numerous frauds in surrounding counties. The suspects fled before he arrived. After a multi-agency investigation, two suspects were identified and charges were referred on two out of state persons. Lamkin told the board that the two were gang members from Flint Michigan.

In his written report, Lamkin noted that officer Vodenlich attended active shooter training in Cornell recently. He also noted that they conducted another firearms training with local agencies last week and that he will be conducting refresher training for the crossing guard staff the first week of school. He also received permission to hire a special police officer to help out during the upcoming Cucumber Festival.

In her report, Village clerk, Brittany Halvorson stated, “People’s State Bank has agreed to match the 5.25 percent that RCU was offering.”

She also expressed her concern about the village auditor, writing: “Our auditor has once again gone MIA, as he did this time last year. I am extremely disappointed in this. I have called around to several other places as far as LaCrosse and nobody is taking on new municipal clients’.”

The board approved the contract with Eric Kleven to do the village’s assessment for the coming year.

Heard from the police chief about the listed police telephone number, telling the board, that it terminates at the communication center in Menomonie. He suggested doing away with that number and listing the communications center number and saving the village a few dollars.

The board spent some time talking about a couple of benches on the sidewalk along the Village’s Main Street. Apparently a couple of businesses have had a problem with what they called “Miss use” of those two benches near their business. According to the police chief the problem is because of who sits on the bench. Most members of the board felt that they should be left where they are, but the board tabled the matter for more input.

And finally the board was made aware that the owner of the former grocery store at the corner of Main Street and Winter Street would like to sell the property and has inquired if the village would like to purchase it. The board agreed to have the building inspector look it over and get back to the board.