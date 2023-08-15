Boyceville Bulldogs set their sight on conference championship and more

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Krueger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — After falling short of their goals of winning a Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship and getting past a level 2 game in the WIAA playoffs last season, the Boyceville football team is determined to reach those goals this year. The team finished 5-2 in conference play and 8-3 overall a year ago, losing to powerhouse Eau Claire Regis in the level 2 Division 7 game. (Regis went on to win the state championship).

The Bulldogs lose several key players from last year including Bash Nielson, a four year starter and starting fullback and middle linebacker who was named all conference. Also gone through graduation are running back/ defensive end Mason Bowell, long snapper and defensive lineman Corbin Krenz, outside linebacker Jack Phillips, Brayan Vasquez-Martinez, one of the best kickers Boyceville has had, Jacob Wheeler, a solid offensive lineman along with Dawson Standaert and Brandon Dunn.

Head coach Michael Roemhild begins his fifth year at the helm for the Bulldogs, bringing a 25-14 record with him. He has high hopes his 12 seniors, almost all with varsity experience, can help the Bulldogs reach their goals. That includes Nick Olson, a second team all-conference pick at quarterback and first team outside linebacker, Grant Kaiser, a first team all-conference pick as an offensive lineman, Braden Roemhild, second team wide receiver and honorable mention defensive back, Caden Wold, both a first team wide receiver and defensive back and Peter Wheeldon, second team offensive lineman and honorable mention defensive lineman. In addition, sophomore Zach Hellendrung was a second team selection as a defensive lineman.

Olson will be returning at quarterback and linebacker, Braden Roemhild at wing back and defensive back, Wheeldon should dominate on both sides of the line along with Kaiser, Wold will again start as receiver and defensive back, fellow seniors Devin Halama will be the tight end and defensive back and Parker Coombs is the center. Yet another senior, Paul Kurschner is an offensive lineman and linebacker while Hellendrung will play linebacker and fullback this year while sophomore Carson Roemhild will compete for quarterback and defensive back.

Fellow letter winners Zach Kersten, Landyn Leslie and Oliver Hoff are all vying for varsity spots along with Owen Rydel, Jon Madison and Jake Bialzik.

Coach Roemhild believes the strength of the Bulldog team is their overall speed and strength.

“This is probably the fastest team I have been a part of and it is the most guys I have had in the weight room for a long time,” Roemhild said. “Also, I think experience will be a huge factor. This group has a lot of varsity experience, and have battled with the best of the Dunn-St. Croix. Our kicking game will not be as strong as it has been in the past, and we are limited in terms of backups in a few positions,” he added.

Defending conference champion Spring Valley seems to be the leading contender for a conference title, according to Roemhild since they have a great system and some of the best coaches in the state.

“Our goals are really simple,” Roemhild said. “Stats don’t matter. We want to win the conference this year, and then we want to make it the farthest any team has from Boyceville – the state championship. We, as coaches and players, have worked hard to build a winning tradition in football. Our seniors don’t know losing and won’t accept it, and are looking forward to the week-to-week challenge,” he added.

Roemhild has several assistant coaches with plenty of experience including Jamie Olson (20 years), Colby Dotseth (five years), Brian Roemhild (25 years), Mark Roemhild (four years) and Seth Stanchik (one year).

2023 Roster

Seniors: Braden Roemhild,Nick Olson, Peter Wheeldon, Grant Kaiser, Caden Wold, Devin Halama, Parker Coombs, Zach Kersten, JJ Kurschner, Paul Kurschner, Treylin Thorson

Juniors: Ryker Benitz, Jake Bialzik, Oliver Hoff, Mark Knopps, Jack Gruenhagen, Nate Jensen

Sophomores: Trenton Buckholtz, Owen Duncan, Zach Hellendrung, Karter Hintzman, Owen Konsti, Jack Kurschner, Landyn Leslie, Jon Madison, Bradley Maes, Alex Obermueller, Carson Roemhild, Owen Rydel

Freshmen: Jacoby Kurschner, Brock Larson-Wang, Isaiah Romero, Devon Lee, Jon Frett, Ezra Swanson, Brady Peterson, Dallas Herdahl