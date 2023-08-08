Red Cross: Donation shortfall may impact blood supply

EAU CLAIRE — The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

The Red Cross needs donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31:

Boyceville: 8/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Drive

Menomonie: 8/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St

8/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.

8/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Menomonie Health and Fitness, 3019 Schneider Ave SE

8/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alliance Church of Menomonie, 502 21st St. N

8/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Andersen Corporation Menomonie, 201 Lookout Rd.

8/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St E, Menomonie

9/5/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500

Baldwin: 8/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., O’Connell Family Funeral Home Baldwin, 1010 Newton Street

Glenwood City: 8/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 615 Maple St.

Hammond: 8/31/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Hammond, 1250 Broadway

New Richmond: 8/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus New Richmond, 155 E. 4th St.

8/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church New Richmond, 218 County Rd. K

Woodville: 8/17/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Woodville, 221 N. Lockwood St.