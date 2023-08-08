Dunn County Fair Meat Animal Auction generates nearly $240,000 in sales

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — The sale of 81 animals at the Dunn County Fair Meat Animal Auction generated nearly $240,000 in sales.

All together, there were 42 pigs sold, along with 25 beef and dairy steers, 10 lambs and four goats.

Pigs sold anywhere from $3.75 per pound to $17.50 per pound.

Beef and dairy steer prices ranged from $1.75 per pound to $8 per pound.

Lambs sold from $5.50 per pound to $9 per pound.

Goats sold anywhere from $6.75 per pound to $20.50 per pound.

The beef steer that sold for $8 per pound was shown and sold by Brian Styer, son of David and Karen Styer, and a member of the Willing Workers 4-H Club.

The steer, a heavyweight yearling, weighed 1,580 pounds and was sold to Unser Excavating.

The pig that sold for $17.50 per pound was a purebred market barrow shown and sold by Elizabeth Weinzirl, daughter of Kelly and Ted Weinzirl, and a member of the Missouri Valley 4-H Club.

The pig weighed 267 pounds and was sold to Unser Excavating.

The lamb that sold for $9 per pound was shown and sold by Kyah Barnhart, daughter of Lindsay and Scott Barnhart, and a member of the Willing Workers 4-H Club.

The lamb weighed 136 pounds and was sold to Jake’s Supper Club.

The goat that sold for $20.50 per pound was shown and sold by Doltin Yoder, son of Cody and Larisa Yoder, and a member of the Willing Workers 4-H Club.

The goat, a crossbred market doe, weighed 93 pounds and was sold to John Crownhart Bulldozing and Excavating.

Maximum paid weights were 1,500 pounds for beef steers, 1,600 pounds for dairy steers, 300 pounds for pigs, 160 pounds for sheep and goats had no maximum weight.

Grands and reserves

Here are the Grand Champions and the Reserve Champions that were sold:

• Evan Bartlett, Grand Champion heavyweight yearling steer, weighing in at 1,285 pounds, sold to Eau Galle Cheese for $4.25 a pound. Evan is a member of the Willing Workers 4-H Club and the son of Jennifer and Mike Bartlett. He planned to show his steer at the state fair.

• Mariyah Creaser, Grand Champion crossbred market gilt, weighing in at 276 pounds, sold to Pember Companies for $8.50 per pound. Mariyah is a member of the Willing Workers 4-H Club and the daughter of Joe and Jenna Creaser. She planned to show her market gilt at the state fair.

• Abbigail Lustig, Grand Champion market lamb, weighing in at 137 pounds, sold to Eau Galle Cheese for $6.50 per pound. Abbigail is a member of the Willing Workers 4-H Club and the daughter of Amanda Hansen.

• Cole Smiskey, Grand Champion meat breed market doe, weighing in at 97 pounds, sold to Eau Galle Cheese for $7.50 per pound. Cole is the son of Amy and Dave Smiskey and is a member of the Little Elk Creek 4-H Club.

• John Riebe, Reserve Champion heavyweight yearling steer, weighing in at 1,376 pounds, sold to Dairy State Bank for $3.50 per pound. John is the son of David and Jennifer Riebe and is a member of the Colfax FFA. John planned to show his steer at the state fair.

• Nate Edwards, Reserve Champion crossbred market gilt, weighing in at 278 pounds, sold to Nicolet National Bank for $7 per pound. Nate is the son of David and Tina Edwards and is a member of the Wisconsin Show Pig Association. He planned to show his market gilt at the state fair.

• Asher Barnhart, Reserve Champion market lamb, weighing in at 138 pounds, sold to Jake’s Supper Club for $8.50 per pound. Asher is the son of Lindsay and Scott Barnhart and is a member of the Willing Workers 4-H Club.

• Brynn Smiskey, Reserve Champion meat breed market doe, weighing in at 102 pounds, sold to Cedar Corporation for $6.75 per pound. Brynn is the son of Amy and Dave Smiskey and a member of the Little Elk Creek 4-H Club.

Other sales

Here are other animals that were sold by exhibitors from the circulation areas of the Colfax Messenger and the Glenwood City Tribune Press Reporter:

• Isabelle Baier, market lamb, weighing in at 150 pounds, sold to Synergy Cooperative for $6.50 per pound. Isabelle is the daughter of Katie and Scott Baier and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Jacob Schlough, heavyweight yearling steer, weighing in at 1,529 pounds, sold to Country Doctors Veterinary Clinic for $3.25 per pond. Jacob is the son of Heidi and Douglas Schlough and is a member of the Connorsville Comets.

• Alyssa Voight, crossbred market barrow, weighing in at 265 pounds, sold to Hoof & Paw Veterinary Clinic for $7 per pound. Alyssa is the daughter of Jon and Amber Voight and a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Connor Albricht, heavyweight yearling steer, weighing in at 1,406 pounds, sold to Jake’s Supper Club for $3.25 per pound. Connor is the son of Jody and Jeanie Albricht and is a member of the Colfax FFA.

• Seth Baier, market lamb, weighing in at 138 pounds, sold to Jake’s Supper Club for $6.75 per pound. Seth is the son of Katie and Scott Baier and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Logan Voight, crossbred market barrow, weighing in at 278 pounds, sold to Alfalawn Farm for $5.25 per pound. Logan is the son of Jon and Amber Voight and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Brady Berg, crossbred market barrow, weighing in at 295 pounds, sold for $4.25 per pound to Johnson Motors. Brady is the son of Adam and Melisa Berg and is a member of the Colfax FFA.

• Madilyn Voight, purebred market barrow, weighing in at 265 pounds, sold to Innovative Ag for $5 per pound. Madilyn is the daughter of Amber and Jon Voight and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Gabriella Wantoch, crossbred market barrow, weighing in at 260 pounds, sold to Accurate Construction for $7 per pound. Gabriella is the daughter of Katie and Jonathon Wantoch and is a member of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club.

• Jakob Albricht, heavyweight yearling steer, weighing in at 1,471 pounds, sold to Dunn Energy for $3.50 per pound. Jakob is the son of Justin and Nicole Albricht and is a member of the Colfax FFA.

• Lilly Baier, market lamb, weighing in at 147 pounds, sold for $6.25 per pound to Sailer’s Food Market and Meat Processing. Lilly is the daughter of Katie and Scott Baier and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Danika Dummer, crossbred market gilt, weighing in at 279 pounds, sold to Synergy Cooperative for $6 per pound. Danika is the daughter of Jamie and Daren Dummer and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Brenna Berg, crossbred market barrow, weighing in at 281 pounds, sold to T.L. Sinz Plumbing for $5.75 per pound. Brenna is the daughter of Melisa and Adam Berg and is a member of the Colfax FFA.

• Tyler Albricht, heavyweight yearling steer, weighing in at 1,430 pounds, sold to Hoof & Paw Veterinary Clinic for $3.25 per pound. Tyler is the son of Nicole and Justin Albricht and is a member of the Colfax FFA.

• Aubrey Rusch, crossbred market gilt, weighing in at 265 pounds, sold to Jake’s Supper Club for $4 per pound. Aubrey is the daughter of Stacey and Kevin Rusch and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Addysyn Goldsmith, dairy beef cross, weighing in at 1,644 pounds, sold to Red Cedar Steel for $3.75 per pound. Addison is the daughter of Jody and Jeanie Albricht and is a member of the Colfax FFA.

• Kaleb Gilbertson, heavyweight yearling steer, weighing in at 1,367 pounds, sold to Chippewa Valley Energy for $4.25 per pound. Kaleb is the son of Kay and Kevin Gilbertson and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Chloe Dummer, crossbred market barrow, weighing in at 291 pounds, sold for $9 per pound. Due to technical difficulties, the name of the buyer could not be heard. Chloe is the daughter of Stacy and David Carl Dummer and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Haddie Dummer, crossbred market barrow, weighing in at 346 pounds, sold to Chippewa Valley Energy for $6 per pound. Maddie is the daughter of Jamie and Daren Dummer and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Hunter Roberts, crossbred market gilt, weighing in at 270 pounds, sold to Auth Consulting for $5.25 per pound. Hunter is the son of Flint Roberts and is a member of the Colfax FFA.

• Anne Baier, market lamb, weighing in at 160 pounds, sold to Durand Builders for $7 per pound. Anne is the daughter of Katie and Scott Baier and is a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club.

• Abbygail Schlough, heavyweight yearling steer, weighing in at 1,526 pounds, sold to Synergy Cooperative for $2.25 per pound. Abbygail is the daughter of Heidi and Douglas Schlough and is a member of the Connorsville Comets.