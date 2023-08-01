Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day to be held on August 12th

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, the annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day will celebrate the historic Yellowstone Trail in Hudson and across St. Croix County. Auto enthusiasts and history lovers are in for a treat with three different car shows and history displays.

Come see the autos at Lakefront Park and on Walnut Street, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., featuring the vintage and classic car show, the Britfest car show coordinated by the Minnesota MG Group and an antique auto show with the Twin Cities Model A Ford Club.

Owners of vintage and classic vehicles of all makes and models are invited to join the auto displays. Registration begins at 9 a.m. For questions or to learn more, please contact Linda White at 715-386-8332.

There will be a Dance Demonstration by Dance and Entertainment Studio at 10am at Lakefront Park. Watch a selection of dances from the Yellowstone Trail era (1920s and 30s). Learn about the Yellowstone Trail and local history with a history speaker at Lakefront Park, starting at 10 a.m. and again at 11 a.m.

Get out and explore the Trail with the Yellowstone Trail Poker Run and Socialability Drive from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Visit Poker Run Stops along the Trail in Hudson, Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin and Woodville to earn playing cards for a chance to win a $100 cash prize at the Poker Run Prize Party at Sidetrack Saloon & Grill in Roberts. Check-in is from 3 – 3:30 p.m.

While you are on the Poker Run and Socialability Drive, don’t miss the history displays throughout the county with displays at the Hudson Area Public Library from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., the Hazel Mackin Community Library in Roberts from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Hammond Community Library from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Baldwin Public Library from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and the Woodville Historical Society from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Geocaching the Yellowstone Trail is another fun activity with caches in trail-side communities. Learn more at www.geocaching.com or visit the Wisconsin Geocaching Association to explore the new Yellowstone Trail Adventure Lab Series.

This annual event celebrates the historic Yellowstone Trail which was the first coast-to-coast automobile route across the Northern United States. Hudson was the first stop on the Trail when entering Wisconsin from the west, passing over the toll bridge, across the Old Dike Road and climbing up Walnut and Vine Streets to County Road UU and Hwy 12, leading east to the St. Croix County towns of Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin, Woodville and beyond.

Learn more and view event details on the St. Croix County Yellowstone Trail Facebook page or on the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce website at HudsonWI.org.