Shop with a cop event fosters positive relationships between law enforcement and St. Croix County youth

NEW RICHMOND — Each year before school, The Salvation Army and St. Croix County Law Enforcement come together to deliver the Shop with a Cop event. Teachers, schools, and law enforcement officers nominate children in need for the program. Each child who enrolls is then paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for school clothes such as a new outfit, shoes, socks, and underwear at Walmart. Attendees can eat, play games, or jump in the bounce house while the others shop with a cop. The St. Croix County Deputies’ Benevolent Association provides each child with a stipend for clothing while The Salvation Army of St. Croix County provides the food and volunteers to run the event.

Having new school clothes enables the children to have a positive start to their school year and fosters friendly relationships with the officers. These relationships can serve to reduce violence and strengthen the community.

On the day of the event, Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) volunteers will have their motorcycles on display as they sign the children in. Officers attend the event from all around the county to volunteer their time at Shop with a Cop.

Shop with a Cop will take place on Tuesday, August 8th from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. There will be hotdogs, chips, frozen treats, and lemonadeas well as a Bounce house, games, and sidewalk chalk.

This will take place at St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond, WI, with shopping at Walmart in New Richmond

Families in need who live in St. Croix County and wish to nominate their children for the program may contact The Salvation Army Volunteer Coordinator, Patty Gallaty at 715-554-4928.

The mission of The Salvation Army is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination.

For more information as to how The Salvation Army is working toward combating homelessness in St. Croix County go to: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/graceplace or visit: www.facebook.com/GracePlaceSalvationArmy.