Hunter education internet field day set for September 16

There will be a Hunter Education Internet Field Day on Saturday, September 16, at the Colfax/Dunn County Shooting Sports Complex, according to Jim Nosker, lead instructor for the Colfax Hunter Ed instructor group.

To be able to attend the Internet Field Day a person must complete the online Hunter Education Course first, he explained. Information about the only approved online course is available on Wisconsin DNR’s Go Wild page at https://gowild.wi.gov/

Once on the page, a person needs to click on Safety Education and then click on Online Courses.

While taking the online course students work through units and complete multiple-choice quizzes. It’s reported to take 4-6 hours to get through.

Upon successfully completing all portions of the hunter internet field day online course, the student is awarded a field day voucher. Students must present a paper copy of the field day voucher in order to attend the in-person field day course. They must also pay the $10 field day registration fee that morning, either in cash or with a check made to Colfax Hunter Education.

Registration for the local Sept. 16 Internet Field Day, hosted by Colfax Sportsmen’s Club, will go live, online, on or about August 28, Nosker said. He stressed that the only way to register for the field day is online, through the Go Wild portal. Because the field day class is open to anyone in the state, it usually fills up within a week. Preregistration or otherwise holding spots is not possible.

During the field day students will reinforce what they learned online through hands-on firearm handling, demonstrations and practical exercises. The students take a multiple-choice exam and complete a hands-on, skills-based assessment.

Upon successfully completing of all portions of the field day course, the student is awarded a hunter education safety certificate, Nosker said.

While the best source for additional information on Hunter Ed is the DNR, Nosker said he may be reached at azen.outdoorbum@gmail.com