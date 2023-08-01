2023 St. Croix County Fair results released

Sunday, July 23 marked the end of the 114th St. Croix County Fair where they celebrated “Barn in the U.S.A.” The fair is held annually in Glenwood City and there was something for everyone to do during the five day county-wide event.

If you missed any of the action, check out the St. Croix County Fair Facebook page for photos from all the events. Don’t forget to join us next year when “All Roads Lead to the Fair” on July 17-21 at the St. Croix County Fair in Glenwood City, WI.

Listed below are the results of the 2023 St. Croix County Fair Champions as provided by the St. Croix County Fair. If a Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Champion or Reserve Champion are not listed it could be that they either were not awarded or not reported by the department superintendant:

YOUTH DIVISION

DAIRY

Junior Champion Registered Any Other Breed — Nelson Christian, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; 6th Grade Champion Showman — Logan-Kusilek, Lone Pine; Senior Champion Registered Milking Shorthorn, Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn — Lilly Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake; Junior Champion Registered Guernsey, Grand Champion Guernsey — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Reserve Grand Champion Guernsey — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; 9th & 10th Grade Champion Showman — Adelle Dittman, Riverside; Junior Champion Grade Holstein — Easton Gausman, Lone Pine; Reserve Grand Champion Holstein, 11th Grade & Over Champion Showman — Sophia Kamm,Baldwin Wide Awake; Junior Champion Registered Brown Swiss, Grand Champion Brown Swiss — Stella Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake; Senior Champion Registered Holstein, Grand Champion Holstein, Supreme Champion Dairy — Stella Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake; Junior Champion Registered Jersey, Grand Champion Jersey — Stella Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake; Senior Champion Grade Holstein — Maran Luckwaldt, Lone Pine; Junior Champion Grade Jersey — Eliza Mckenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Senior Champion Grade Jersey — Leo Mckenna, Roberts Ribbon

Reapers; Junior Champion Registered Jersey — MaKenzie Midtling, Lone Pine; Junior Champion Registered Aryshire — Abigail Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake; Reserve Grand Champion Brown Swiss — Dylan Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake; Senior Champion Registered Aryshire, Grand Champion Brown Swiss — Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake;7th &; 8th Grade Champion Showman — Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake; Senior Champion Grade Any Other Breed, Grand Champion Any Other Breed — Avery Rogers, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; 4th Grade Champion Showman — Katelyn Schalla, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Reserve Grand Champion Jersey — Eli Schommer, Lone Pine; Senior Champion Grade Milking Shorthorn — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers; Reserve Grand Champion Any Other Breed — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers; Junior Champion Registered Holstein, Reserve Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers; 5th Grade Champion Showman — Kolton Utecht, Baldwin Wide Awake; Junior Champion Registered Holstein — Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake

BEEF

Champion Breeding Stock Crossbred — Brooklyn LaGrander, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Market Heifer, Champion Breeding Stock Simmental, Champion Junior Showman — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Jr. Bull Reserve Grand Champion — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Jr. Bull Grand Champion, Grand Champion Cow/Calf, Reserve Champion Carcass — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Intermediate Showman, Champion Market Hereford, Reserve Grand Champion Market — Kylie Bengtson-Palmer, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Breeding Stock Hereford, Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Stock — Sienna Bengtson-Palmer, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Market Dairy/BeeF — Abe Draxler, Bellringers; Champion Breeding Stock Shorthorn — Jacob Hager, Dry Run Go Getters; Grand Champion Carcass, Champion Market Crossbred, Grand Champion Market, Reserve Supreme Showman — Madeline Klatt, Glenwood City FFA; Champion Market Any Other Breed — Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Market Shorthorn — Kenedy Langness, Springbrook; Champion Breeding Stock Angus, Grand Champion Breeding Stock, Supreme Showman — Josephine Lorentz, Lone Pine; Champion Market Simmental — MaKenzie Midtling, Lone Pine; Champion Market Angus/Red Angus, Champion Breeding Stock Any Other Breed — Ella Omann, Lone Pine; Champion Beginner Showman — William Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves

SWINE

Reserve Champion Carcass — Brooklyn LaGrander, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Market Gilt, Champion Showman Grade 8 & 9, Reserve Grand Champion Showman — Landrey Rozeboom, St. Croix Central FFA; Grand Champion Carcass — Trevor Hesselink, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Market Barrow, Grand Champion Showman, Champion Market Barrow, Reserve Grand Champion Hog, Champion Showman Grades 10 & Over, Grand Champion Showman — Josephine Lorentz, Lone Pine

Champion Showman Grades 6 & 7 — Adam Meier, Lone Pine; Champion Showman Grades 4 & 5 — Michaela Meier, Lone Pine

SHEEP

Champion Meat Ewe Any Other Registered,Champion Senior Showman, Supreme Champion Showman — Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Meat Ewe South down, Supreme Champion Meat Ram, Champion Meat Ewe Commercial, Champion Meat Ewe Dorset/Dorset Advantage, Champion Meat Ewe Wether Style, Champion Meat Ewe South down, Supreme Champion Meat Ewe, Champion Market Lamb, Supreme Champion Bred & Owned, Champion Junior Showman, Champion Breeding Stock, Reserve Supreme Champion Bred & Owned, Grand Champion Carcass, Grand Champion Market Sheep — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Intermediate Showman, Reserve Supreme Champion Showman, Champion Wool Ram Any Other Wool Registered Breed, Grand Supreme Wool Ram — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Meat Ewe Hair Breeds, Reserve Supreme Champion Meat Ewe, Champion Meat Ewe Shropshire, Champion Meat Ram Hair Breeds, Reserve Supreme Champion meat Ram — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills; Champion Wool Ewe Any Other Wool Registered Breed, Reserve Supreme Champion Wool Ewe — Jordan Hager, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Meat Ewe Suffolk — Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters; Reserve Grand Champion Market Sheep, Champion Beginner Showman — Katelyn Schalla, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Wool Ram Border Leicester, Reservve Supreme Champion Wool Ram, Champion Wool Ewe Border Leicester, Supreme Champion Wool Ewe, Reserve Grand Champion Carcass, Champion Meat Ewe Hampshire — David Thompson, Lone Pine

GOATS

Champion Senior Meat Doe, Grand Champion Meat Goat, Champion Junior Any Other Breed, Champion Senior Showman — Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Junior Any Other Breed, Champion Senior Any Other Breed, Grand Champion Any Other Breed — Madalyne Booth, Oakland Ramblers; Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, Champion Junior Showman — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Market Dairy Wether, Reserve Grand Champion Any Other Breed — Austin DeBoer, Forest Timberwolves; Supreme Buck, Champion Beginner Showman — Trevor Hesselink, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Junior Dairy Doe, Grand Champion Dairy Goat — Ruth Johnson, Baldwin Wide Awake;Champion Senior Dairy Doe, Reserve Grand Champion Dairy — Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Junior Meat Doe, Reserve Grand ChamPion Meat Goat,Grand Champion Carcass, Champion Intermediate Showman — Shalikco Timm, Oakland Ramblers

Champion Market Meat Goat, Grand Champion Market Goat, Reserve Grand Champion Carcass — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers

HORSES

Top Blue Costume Class Horse — Autumn Dodge, Tri River Voyagers; Top Blue Grade 8-9 Trail Class Horse, Champion Trail Class Horse, Champion Hunter Over Fences Horse — Lana Erickson, Double Good; Top Blue Grade 3-5 Trail Class Horse — Braxton Keesling, Springbrook; Top Blue Grade 9-10 Western Pleasure Horse — Aloyious Lentz, Rolling Hills; Top Blue

Grade 7-8 Western Pleasure Horse — Ayda Miller, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Top Blue Showmanship Horse grade 6-7, Top Blue Grade 6-7 English Equitation Horse — Haeley Plourde, Riverside; Top Blue Grade 6-7 English Equitation Horse, Top Blue Grade 5-6 Western Pleasure Horse, Top Blue Western Riding Horse, Top Blue Grade 6-7 Stock Seat Equitation Horse — Abigail Stehr, Lone Pine; Top Blue Pleasure Driving Horse, Top Blue Grade 3-5 English Pleasure Horse, Top Blue Showmanship Horse grade 3-5, Top Blue Grade 3-5 English Equitation Horse — Emma Swanepoel, Baldwin Wide Awake; Top Blue Grade 8-9 English Equitation Horse, Champion English Equitation Horse, Top Blue Grade 8-9 English Pleasure Horse, Top Blue Showmanship Horse grade 8-9, Champion Showmanship Horse, Top Blue Grade 8-9 Stock Seat Equitation Horse, Champion Stock Seat Equitation Horse — Brooklyn Tate, Tri River Voyagers

RABBITS

Champion Lion Head — Levi McVeigh, Glenwood City FFA; Champion Mini Lop —Evelyn Bakken, Rolling Hills; Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showman —Hayley Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion New Zealand — Greta Gustafson, Springbrook; Champion Satin, Grand Champion Rabbit — Janessa Karau, Lone Pine; Champion Min Rex — Keelyn Lee, Baldwin Wide Awake;Champion Any Other Fancy Purebred, Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit, Champion Senior Rabbit Showman — Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Commercial Crossbrd/Pet — Gracie Perkins-Greene, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Champion Giants — Kendra Schladweiler, Double Good; Champion Min Rex — Sage Schladweiler, Double Good; Champion Fancy Crossbred/Pet, Champion Netherland Dwarf — Eloise Thompson,Trail Blazers; Champion Beginner Rabbit Showman — Shailee Willett, Harmony Hill

DOGS

Champion Pre-Novice 1st year —Madalyne Booth, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Graduate Novice, Champion Intermediate II Showman, Reserve Grand Champion Showman —Greta Gustafson, Springbrook; Champion Pre-Open — Ben Larson, Springbrook; Reserve Grand Champion Dog — Samantha Linder, Tri River Voyagers; Champion Beginner I Showmanship — Eliana Matejcek, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Pre-Novice grade 8 & up — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Senior Showmanship, Grand Champion Showman — Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Novice A 1st year — Ellie Siebenaler, Springbrook;Champion Intermediate I Showman — Victoria Swanson, Harmony Hill; Champion Beginner II Showmanship — Brynlee Thayer, Lone Pine

Champion Pre-Novice grade 3-7, Grand Champion Dog — Addison Wakeling, Glen Hills Climbers

CATS

Grand Champion Cat/Kitten — Aloyious Lentz, Rolling Hills; Reserve Grand Champion Cat/Kitten — Addison Wakeling, Glen Hills Climbers

ANIMAL SCIENCE

Champion Animal Science, Reserve Grand Champion Animal Science — Brooklyn LaGrander, Oakland Ramblers; Reserve Champion Cavies, Champion Horseless Horse, Grand Champion Animal Science — Evelyn Bakken, Rolling Hills; Reserve Champion Other Small Animals — Madison Hawkins, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Veterinary Science Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills; Champion Other Small Animals — Sage Schladweiler, Double Good;Champion Cavies — Emily Tews, Glen Hills Climbers

PLANT & SOIL SCIENCE

Reserve Grand Champion Fruit — Jordyn Rock, Glenwood City FFA; Champion Herbs grades 3-6 — Hazel Cain, Willow River Eagles; Champion Field Crops grades 3-6, Grand Champion Field Crops — Levi Johnson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Vegetable grades 3-6 — Norah Klopp, Riverside; Champion Field Crops grades 7-13, Reserve Grand Champion Field Crops — Ben Larson, Springbrook; Champion Vegetable grades 7-13, Grand Champion Vegetable — Jonas Lenz, Riverside; Champion Herbs grades 7-13, Grand Champion Herbs — Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills; Reserve Grand Champion Herbs — Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion Fruit grades 7-13, Grand Champion Fruit — David Thompson, Lone Pine; Reserve Grand Champion Vegetable — Chase Van Ranst, Baldwin Wide Awake

FLOWERS & HOUSEPLANTS

Champion Houseplants Class D 7-13, Grand Champion Houseplants Class D — Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Class A Fresh or Dried Cut Flowers 7-13, Grand Champion Class A Fresh or Dried Cut Flowers, Champion Container Plants & Gardens Class C 7-13 — Jordyn Rock, Glenwood City FFA; Reserve Grand Champion Container Plants & Gardens Class C — William Bartlett, Rolling Hills; Reserve Grand Champion Houseplants Class D — Johnathan — Beyer, Rolling Hills; Reserve Gramd Champion Class F Garden Fun/Plant Crafts ­ Brienna Hawkins, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Arrangements Class B 7-13, Reserve Grand Champion Arrangements Class B — Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Class A Fresh or Dried Cut Flowers 3-6 — Norah Klopp, Riverside; Champion Class F Garden Fun/Plant Crafts 3-6, Grand Champion Class F Garden Fun/Plant Crafts — Madeline Rudeen, Rustic Renegades; Reserve Grand Champion Class A Fresh or Dried Cut Flowers — Eloise Thompson, Trail Blazers; Champion Arrangements Class B 3-6, Grand Champion Arrangements Class B — Eva Ulrich, North Country; Champion Houseplants Class D 3-6 — Reese Ulrich, North Country; Champion Container Plants & Gardens Class C 3-6, Grand Champion Container Plants & Gardens Class C —Emma Withuski, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

NATURAL SCIENCE & NATURESPACE

Champion Comeptitive Shoot Archery grade 9-13 — Hannah Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes; Champion Comeptitive Shoot Archery grade 6-8, Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Archery — Zakary Golden, North Country; Reserve Grand Champion Competitive Shooting Gun — Magnum Moggo, Willow River Eagles; Champion Comeptitive Shoot Archery Novice — Merideth Robertson, Double Good; Champion Competitive Shoot Rifle grade 9-13 — Benjamin Rustand, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Reserve Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Archery — Dylan Smith Harmony Hill; Champion Competitive Shoot Rifle 8th grade, Grand Champion Competitive Shooting Gun — Dylan Smith, Harmony Hill, Champion Comeptitive Shoot Archery grade 3-5 — Isaac Smith, Harmony Hill; Champion Class A-G — Wesley

Steiner, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Competitive Shoot Trap Beginners — Heidi Vogler, Riverside; Reserve Grand Champion Classes A-Q — Levi Warner, Riverside; Champion Class H-L, Reserve Grand Champion Classes A-Q — Natalie Warner, Riverside; Champion Class M-Q, Grand Champion Classes A-Q — Evelyn Young, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

CULTURAL ARTS

Drawing and Painting

Champion Leathercraft Beginner — Sawyer Demulling Bellringers; Champion Drawing & Painting Intermediate, Grand Champion Drawing & Painting — Rebekah Derosier, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Hand Built Potttery, Reserve Grand Champion Pottery — Amelia Dittman, Riverside; Champion Drawing & Painting Senior — Amelia Dittman, Riverside; Champion Scrapbooking Senior, Grand Champion Arts & Crafts, Scrapbooking & Stitchery — Kylie Hellendrung, Lone Pine; Champion Stitchery Beginner — Norah Klopp, Riverside; Reserve Grand Champion Graphic Design — Jocelyn Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Graphic Design Senior, Grand Champion Graphic Design — Jocelyn Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Arts &Crafts Intermediate, Reserve Grand Champion Arts & Crafts — Mikayla Kuhl, Rolling Hills; Champion Wheel Thrown Form, Grand Champion Pottery — McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion Leathercraft Senior, Grand Champion Leathercraft & Jewelry — Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Arts & Crafts Senior — Grace Mentink, Lone Pine; Champion Arts & Crafts Beginner — Remi Moggo, Willow River Eagles; Champion Drawing & Painting Beginner, Reserve Grand Champion Drawing & Painting — Jayla Riek, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Graphic Design Intermediate — Sadie Rudolph, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Champion Creative Writing & Communications Senior, Grand Champion Creative Writing & Communications — Abigail Sauvola, Riverside; Champion Arts & Crafts Beginner — Iris Sauvola, Riverside; Reserve Grand Champion Creative Writing & Communications — David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Leathercraft Intermediate, Reserve Grand Champion Leathercraft & Jewelry — Waylon Wagner, Bellringers

PHOTOGRAPHY

Champion Colored grade 7-13 — Samantha Ash, Riverside; Champion Black & White grade 7-13, Reserve Grand Champion Photography — Madelyn Dorsey, North Country; Champion BlacK & White grade 3-6 — Tenley Hesselink, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Colored + 3 years — Camryn Margelofsky, Lone Pine; Champion Black & White + 3 years — Nicholas (Nicco) Riley, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Champion Colored grade 3-6 — Brynlee Thayer, Lone Pine; Champion Colored + 5 years, Grand Champion Photography — David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Black & White + 5 years, Honorable Mention Photography — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers

WOODWORKING

Reserve Grand Champion Woodworking — Justin Koerth, Lone Pine

ELECTRICITY

Champion Electricity Class A, Grand Champion Electricity —Mikayla Kuhl, Rolling Hills

Champion Electricity Class B, Reserve Grand Champion Electricity — Mason McQuiston, Glen Hills Climbers

MECHANICAL PROJECTS

Champion Tractor Restoration, Reserve Grand Champion Mechanical Projects A-C — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Reserve Grand Champion Mechanical Projects D-E — Clara Dorsey, North Country; Champion Building Skills, Grand Champion Mechanical Projects F-H — Zakary Golden, North Country; Champion Rocket Launching — Robert Riebe, Oakland Ramblers; Champion Handyman, Grand Champion Mechanical Projects D-E — Dylan Smith, Harmony Hill; Champion Models — Carson Stehr, Lone Pine; Reserve Grand Champion Mechanical Projects F-H — Richard Tews, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Metal Fabrication — Lyle Wagner, Bellringers; Champion Small Engine, Grand Champion Mechanical Projects A-C — Brooks Wilson, Bellringers

FOODS & NUTRITION

Foods

Grand Champion Foods Revue — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Grand Champion Foods & Nutrition — Norah Klopp, Riverside; Reserve Grand Champion Cake Decorating — McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills; Reserve Grand Champion Foods Revue — Katelyn Schalla, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation — David Thompson, Lone Pine; Grand Champion Cake Decorating — Eloise Thompson, Trail Blazers

CLOTHING

Champion Clothing Revue Advanced — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion grade 3-5 — Mckinley Johnson, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Clothing Revue grade 3-5 — Mckinley Johnson, Dry Run Go Getters; Reserve Grand Champion Clothing Revue — Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion Intermediate — Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion Advanced, Grand Champion Clothing, Champion Clothing Revue Intermediate, Grand Champion Clothing Revue, Champion Advanced, Reserve Grand Champion Clothing — McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion grade 6-8, Champion Clothing Revue grade 6-8 — Halle Thomson, Dry Run Go Getters

KNITTING

Champion Knitting Intermediate, Grand Champion Knitting — Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades; Grand Champion Knitting — Cecelia Bennett, Bellringers; Champion Crocheting Advanced — Genevieve Gretzlock, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Crocheting Intermediate, Grand Champion Crocheting — Avery Rogers, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

HOME ENVIRONMENT

Champion Home Environment Class C, Grand Champion Home Environment — Alayna Kusilek, Lone Pine; Reserve Champion Home Environment Class A — Lillian Toulson, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Home Environment Class B, Reserve Grand Champion Home Environment — Reese Ulrich, North Country

FAMILY & CHILD DEVELOPMENT

Champion grade 3-6, Reserve Grand Champion Family & Child Development — Anna Meyer, Forest Timberwolves; Champion grade 7-13, Grand Champion Family & Child Development — Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves; Champion History & Heritage — Isaac Smith, Harmony Hill

IN-DEPTH DISPLAYS &

YOUTH LEADERSHIP

Champion In Depth Displays, Grand Champion In-Cepth & Youth Leadership — Anaka Eliason, Bellringers; Reserve Grand Champion In-Cepth & Youth Leadership — Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Youth Leadership — McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills

OPEN CLASS

Plant and Soil Science, Reserve Grand Champion Vegetable, Plant and Soil Science, Grand Champion Vegetable — Susie Aune-Pederson

Plant and Soil Science, Grand Champion Fruit — Susie Aune-Pederson

Plant and Soil Science, Reserve Grand Champion Fruit — Teri Foerster

Plant and Soil Science, Grand Champion Field Crops, Best of Show, Plant and Soil Science, Reserve Grand Champion Field Crops — JustinJohnson

Flowers and House plants, Grand Champion Open Class Cut Flowers — Marilyn Everson

Flowers and House plants, Grand Champion Open Class Arrangement, Best of Show Flowers & Houseplants — Elsie Obermueller

Flowers and House plants, Grand Champion Open Class Cut Flowers — Joyce Petersen

Flowers and House plants, Reserve Grand Champion Open Class Arrangement — Charlotte Rock

Flowers and House plants, Grand Champion Open Class Potted Plant — Carole Schurtz

Flowers and House plants, Reserve Grand Champion Open Class Arrangement — Barb Thompson

Antiques, Grand Champion Open Class Antiques — Mary Frey

Antiques, Reserve Grand Champion Open Class Antiques — Megan Frye

Photography, Reserve Grand Champion Open Class Photography — Missy Klatt

Photography, Grand Champion Open Class Photography — Kirstin Thompson

Foods & Nutrition, Grand Champion Open Class Foods Preservation, Foods & Nutrition, Reserve Grand Champion Open Class Foods Preservation — Susie Aune-Pederson

Foods & Nutrition, Recipe Challenge — Tammy Frank

Foods & Nutrition, Grand Champion Open Class Foods & Nutrition — Faye Gartmann

Foods & Nutrition, Reserve Grand Champion Open Class Foods & Nutrition — Ben Nutting

Clothing, Grand Champion Open Class Clothing — Karen Volkert

Clothing, Reserve Grand Champion Open Class Clothing — Linda Volkert

Knitting & Crocheting, Grand Champion Knitting — Kathy Alleman

Knitting & Crocheting, Grand Champion Crocheting, Yarn Yak Award — Kelly Clark

Knitting & Crocheting, Reserve Grand Champion Crocheting — Megan Frye

Knitting & Crocheting, Reserve Grand Champion Knitting — Susan Kahler

Home Furnishings, Grand Champion Open Class HOme Furnishings non-quilts — DeAnn Hammer

Home Furnishings, Reserve Grand Champion Open Class Home Furnishings Quilts — JoDee Johnston

Home Furnishings, Reserve Grand Champion Open Class Home Furnishings non-quilts — Cindy Van Dyk

Home Furnishings, Viewers Choice Quilt Award — Linda Volkert

Home Furnishings, Grand Champion Open Class Home Furnishings Quilts; Home Furnishings, Best of Show Open Class Home Furnishings — Brenda Yurs

SENIOR CITIZENS

Sr. Citizen Champion Cultural Arts, Reserve Grand Champion Sr. Citizen — VernAdermann

Sr. Citizen Champion Fruit — Jean Booth

Sr. Citizen Champion Foods & Nutrition — CharlotteCroes

Sr. Citizen Champion Crocheting — Fredia Erickson

Sr. Citizen Champion Food Preservation — Marilyn Everson

Sr. Citizen Champion Natural Science — Marilyn Everson

Sr. Citizen Champion Vegetable — Marilyn Everson

Sr. Citizen Champion Home Furnishings — Marvel Gregerson

Sr. Citizen Champion Knitting — Sue Hauschildt

Sr. Citizen Champion Woodworking, Grand Champion Sr. Citizen — Vernon Nagel

Sr. Citizen Champion Flowers — Elsie Obermueller

Sr. Citizen Champion Photography, Sr. Citizen Champion Houseplants — Rita Palewicz

Sr. Citizen Champion Clothing — Karen Volkert