Red Cross needs help to avert a blood shortage

EAU CLAIRE — After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage. When a donor makes and keeps an appointment to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead, they can help ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, and people with lifelong blood disorders can get the blood they count on.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage. All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

Colfax: 8/16/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, 108 S. Main St, PO Box 524

Elk Mound: 8/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.

Menomonie: 8/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Phillips Medisize Menomonie, 428 Technology Dr

8/3/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cedarbrook Church, N6714 470th St

8/4/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road

8/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St

8/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.

8/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Menomonie Health and Fitness, 3019 Schneider Ave SE