Boyceville Village Board wrestles with 10-year street improvement plan

The Boyceville Village Board meeting of Monday, July 24 had nine items on the agenda and one of them was to work on a 10-year plan for village street improvements.

The agenda called for the reallocation of Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) grant of some $14,521 that has been approved for Nordveien Drive to some other project. The board learned that the village could only make one change for those funds. Board member Jonathan Farrell noted that $14,000 against a hundred thousand project doesn’t amount to much.

But the board reviewed a list of village streets that addressed improvements to those streets over a ten-year period with a current estimated cost of nearly one million dollars.

In other action the board reviewed the forth coming Community Needs Survey and talked about improvements at Pafko Park and will wait for the results of that survey before proceeding at Pafko.

The board approved a new section for the Village ordinances that would address large assemblies such as parades, athletic events, charity walks and runs, music festivals and other events that is anticipated to have more than 500 people involved. At the board meeting of July 10th part of the proposal was questioned that included athletic events and that would require a permit to hold any event where more than 500 people could attend.

A change was worked out so the proposed rule would exempt school sponsored functions like athletic events held at the school. This was approved and the board approved the entire ordinance that would control large assemblies.

The final item on the board’s agenda was to make a plan for handing three Certificates of Deposit that the village holds that are coming up for re-newel next month. The total amount of the three totals $645,000.

Village Clerk-Treasurer, Brittany Halvorson, informed the board that the three CDs were currently making one point something in interest and the quote from People’s Bank now was at 4.55 percent for a one-year certificate.

During the discussion on the matter, board member Joanna Dormanen spoke up and informed the other members of the board that RCU was offering 5.25 percent on 15 month CDs. After some discussion, board president, Luke Montgomery moved to allow the Village Treasurer to decide where to deposit the funds. All members of the board voted in favor of the motion except Farrell.