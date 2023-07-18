EM Millers wrap up season on a high note, capture EC Junior League titles

by Don Stuckert

The Elk Mound Millers 16U American Legion Baseball finished up their season with a 2-1 record last week, including participating in the Eau Claire Babe Ruth Junior League tournament.

Bloomer

The Millers started their week hosting Bloomer.

The Millers dropped a tough one to Bloomer 14-12 at the Village Park on Tuesday night, giving up a 12-8 going into the 7th. The Millers built their lead with a four run third and a 7 run fourth inning. Trailing 4-0 entering the bottom of the third, the Millers rallied behind four singles, a walk and a Bloomer error. Ian Gerrits started out the fourth by getting hit by a pitch that opened the floodgates for the Millers. Four walks and four singles later the Millers held a 11-4 lead. The lead, however, would not last as Bloomer chipped away three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth before exploding for six runs in the top of the seventh.

“As a team, we gave up 13 walks, you aren’t going to win too many games when you allow that many free runners”, said Millers coach Don Stuckert.

Lucas Johnson started on the mound and gave up four runs (one earned) over four innings. Kaden Moyer and Cayden Brunner each had two hits to lead the offense. Gerrits added a double.

Eau Claire Purple

Wednesday took The Millers to Mt. Simon Park in Eau Claire for a first round Eau Claire Babe Ruth (ECBR) Junior league tournament game vs. Eau Claire Purple (ECP). The Millers wasted no time getting their offense going, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings, before putting up an eight spot in the third to put the game out of reach.

Will Thatcher got things started in the bottom of the first by singling and stealing second. Kaden Moyer then reached on an error before Gavin Dean ripped a run scoring single and Mason Books followed with a booming double to the gap in left center field. The bottom of the second saw a combination of walks, ECP errors and base hits by Dylan Plets and Aaron Dostal to plate the four runs. The eight run third was highlighted by a Kaden Moyer double and two singles by Cayden Brunner.

Brayden Borek started on the mound and worked four strong innings, giving up four runs (none earned), four hits, while walking two and striking out six.

With the win, the Millers advanced to ECBR tournament championship game vs. Eau Claire Blue.

Eau Claire Blue

The Millers returned to Mt. Simon on Thursday night to take on Eau Claire Blue for the ECBR tournament championship and came away with an 8-0 victory behind the pitching exploits of Kaden Moyer who started on the mound and was literally unhittable surrendering no hits over six innings of work, walking two and striking out seven.

In what was a closely-contested, well-played game, the Millers had heavy traffic on the base paths all night, but only but up single tallies in each of the first three innings. In the meantime, the Millers defense was supporting Moyer with a double play in each of the first two innings.

The offense came to life by putting up a five spot in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach. The inning started with consecutive singles by Brayden Borek, Gavin Dean, Mason Books and Moyer before Will Thatcher doubled. Jace Peterson followed with a single and the Millers had all of the runs they needed.

Gavin Dean led the offense with three hits, including a double, while Brayden Borek and Will Thatcher had two hits apiece. Josh Braker added a double.

With the win, the Millers captured both the regular season and tournament titles for the Eau Claire Junior League and finished the season with a 13-6 record.