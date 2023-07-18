City moves ahead with listing three city properties for sale

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The City Council agreed to list three city owned parcels for sale and chose a realtor to handle the transaction of disposing of those properties.

Mayor Rob Unruh addressed the council telling them that they had talked to two local realtors about handling the sale and asked the members of council to engage one of the two to handle the listing. The Council voted to hire John Lindelof of Coldwell-Banker Realty to attempt to sell the three parcels.

The three are the old school property, the former library and the Saddle Club Grounds.

The old school property located at Oak and Third Streets is the site of the former Glenwood City Schools and the city has spent several hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up the site and remove three buildings that were part of the school system that the school vacated and sold the property back in the 1990s.

The second piece is the former city library on Pine Street. The structure was once Salem Covenant Church that the city purchased many years ago to expand the library from the old city hall that was located across the street.

The third is the property known as the Saddle Club Grounds. It was the home of the Glen-Hi Riders Saddle Club back some fifty years ago. It has also been used by the local firefighters for a number of years to host their annual Demo-Derby, but that has not been held for more than 30 years. The land was once the city dump and the city will hold on to part of the land where they have a compost area. It is located along Highway 128 south of the fairgrounds.

The mayor suggested that, at a later date, the council would go into closed session to put together an asking price for those three parcels.

In other council action, the members heard from Rochelle Karlson, the Librarian who reported that their numbers are up with last month having a total circulation of 1,039, eight new patrons an had 817 walk-ins. She also noted that they have new computers just for children that are not connected to the Internet.

Karlson also made note about a couple of up coming events including a program of Birds and More on July 21 at 10 a.m. and on July 28 at 10 a.m. is the Snake, Rattle and Roll event with live snakes, with City Clerk, Sharon Rosenow quickly commenting that she will be on vacation.

The council heard a report from nine-year-old Riley Unruh about the proposed dog park. She told the council that she had good news and bad news about the dog park. First, “we have reached our fund raising goal,” she said, and we can use the old fencing from the tennis court, but when approaching professionals about gates and other items the cost rose to over $6,000. She also told the council that a grant has been applied for, but that will not be available until next year she noted.

The new Superintendent of Glenwood City Schools, Patrick Olson, was introduced to the council and he gave them his background and talked about communications between the school and the city among other items of interest to both parties.

The council approved the proposal from “Hey Gov” an online payment platform that will allow the city hall to accept payments using credit or debt cards. They also approved spending $3,377.80 for new computers for the city clerk’s office.

The council rejected their extra territorial rights on two Certified Survey Maps, one for David Ashleson and one for Waldo Rott, both outside of the city limits. The city has rights on property development that is located less than two and half miles from the city border.

They also approved a temporary Class “B” license applications for the St. Croix County Fair, the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo, 2023 Brenda Cassellius Wink Kickball Club and the Rustic Lore Committee. They also approved operator’s licenses to Cole A. Martin and Lisa M. Brigham.